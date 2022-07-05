- Advertisement -

Andy Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion, US Open champion and former world No. 1, is set to compete as a wild card at the 2022 Infosys Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island.

With the addition of Murray, the Infosys Hall of Fame Open now features a highly competitive field of 18 players currently ranked in the ATP’s top 100, including four in the top 50.

“Andy Murray is an all-time great of the sport, and it’s fitting to have him join the Infosys Hall of Fame Open field and play on our historic grounds,” said Tournament Director Brewer Rowe. “We’re thrilled to join with our fans in welcoming him back to Newport.”

Currently ranked No. 52 in the Pepperstone ATP Tour rankings, Murray ranks fourth among active players with 700 career victories behind only Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. He has captured 46 career singles titles, including three Grand Slams. In 2012, he became the first British man to win a major title in over 75 years when he won the US Open, and followed in 2013 and 2016 by winning his home major at Wimbledon. Murray finished the 2016 ranked No. 1 in the world, becoming the first British man to ascend to the top of the ATP rankings since the tour’s inception.

Murray has returned to the top 50 in a resurgent 2022 season, advancing to two ATP finals in Sydney and Stuttgart and winning 16 matches. On Stuttgart’s grass, he defeated world No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas, Nick Kyrgios and Alexander Bublik en route to the final, and most recently advanced to the second round at Wimbledon.

Next week will mark Murray’s third appearance at the Infosys Hall of Fame Open. He previously competed in Newport in 2005 and in 2006, when he was the tournament’s top seed and advanced to the semifinals.

The full main draw, doubles and qualifying fields for the Infosys Hall of Fame Open can be viewed online at infosyshalloffameopen.com/players.

Tournament & Enshrinement Weekend Tickets

Catch all the Action!

Tickets for the Infosys Hall of Fame Open are on sale and can be purchased at infosyshalloffameopen.com/tickets or by calling the tournament box office at (401) 849-6053.

Ticket options include individual session tickets, starting at $36 for adults for a full day of singles and doubles action, and full series tickets, which include access to the same seats for all seven days of the tournament. All ticketed fans will receive complimentary access to the ITHF Museum during tennis from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., including daily guided tours at 2 p.m.

Fans can additionally purchase tickets for Lleyton Hewitt’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony on the evening of Saturday, July 16. Hewitt, a two-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1, won the 2014 Hall of Fame Open singles and doubles title, and will be the tournament’s first former champion to earn tennis’ ultimate honor. Packages including Enshrinement Weekend experiences and tickets to Saturday and Sunday’s Infosys Hall of Fame Open action are also available at tennisfame.com/enshrinement.