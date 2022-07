Here are 29 open houses happening over the holiday weekend in Newport County.

Featured Listing Of The Week

210 Purgatory Road, Middletown | $1,595,000

This 1,832 sq. ft home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 480 sq. ft of finished space in the basement. Join me for the open house on Saturday or Sunday from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

Newport

204 Spring Street | $2,595,000

Open House on Friday from 4 pm to 6 pm and on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

23 Holten Avenue | $549,900

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

18 Chapel Street #C | $375,000

Open House on Saturday from 9 am to 10:30 am.

569 Spring Street #3 | $575,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

2 Eastnor Road #4 | $895,000

Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

2 Eastnor Road #3 | $1,075,000

Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

1 Oakwood Ter #5 | $899,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

12 Cherry Street | $799,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

3 Bedlow Place | $769,000

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 1:30 pm.

24 Connection Street | $1,200,000

Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

Middletown

210 Purgatory Road | $1,595,000

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

43 Ellery Ave #7 | $449,900

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

17 Rosedale Court | $499,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

Portsmouth

56 Child Street | $419,000

Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

14 Cornell Drive | $485,000

Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

333 Riverside Street | $649,900

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

262 Riverside Street | $425,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm.

423 Vanderbilt Lane | $3,150,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

19 Canton Avenue | $630,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

19 Sunrise Drive | $749,900

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

82 Prospect Farm Road | $1,295,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

11 Morningside Lane | $499,000

Open House on Sunday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

33 Stub Toe Lane | $529,000

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

641 Middle Road | $799,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Jamestown

15 Maple Avenue | $1,095,000

Open House on Saturday from 9:30 am to 11 am.

Tiverton

693 Crandall Road | $850,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:15 pm.

135 Eagleville Road | $769,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

138 Briarwood Avenue | $399,900

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

153 Canonicus Street | $389,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

1601 Main Road | $2,100,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Little Compton

No open houses are scheduled.