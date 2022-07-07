- Advertisement -

Jay Leno is returning to The Firehouse Theater for four nights of shows, Monday, July 18 through Thursday, July 21.

According to an Instagram post by The Bit Players, who call The Firehouse Theater home, the residency will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Newport County was founded in 1956 to provide a safe haven for kids and teens where they could find encouragement toward bright futures, according to their website.

Shows will take place at 8 pm nightly and general admission tickets are $100. Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 8 at noon on www.firehousetheater.org.

The show is presented by The Firehouse Theater and Bit Players in association with Mokka Coffeehouse and Caleb & Broad.

Leno at The Firehouse Theater

Leno is no stranger to the Firehouse Theater, on November 27 he surprised a sold-out audience on hand to see The Bit Players with a 30-minute set of stand-up comedy.

When The Bit Players got a call at the Firehouse Theater in August 2019 an hour before their show on Friday night from Jay Leno asking if they had any time for him to do a few minutes of stand-up comedy? They went along with it, never expecting it to actually be him, it turned out to actually be him and he surprised the audience with a twenty-minute comedy set.

In October 2019, Leno teamed up with The Bit Players and What’s Up Newp to put on a show at the JPT Film & Event Center, which raised $30,000 for a Newport firefighter battling cancer.

In December 2021, The Bit Players and What’sUpNewp teamed up with Leno “5 Nights of Leno”, which raised $18,000 for the Newport Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #8.