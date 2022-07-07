Jay Leno at The Firehouse Theatre. Photo Credit: Rick Farrell/What'sUpNewp
- Advertisement -

Jay Leno is returning to The Firehouse Theater for four nights of shows, Monday, July 18 through Thursday, July 21.

According to an Instagram post by The Bit Players, who call The Firehouse Theater home, the residency will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Newport County  was founded in 1956 to provide a safe haven for kids and teens where they could find encouragement toward bright futures, according to their website.

Shows will take place at 8 pm nightly and general admission tickets are $100. Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 8 at noon on www.firehousetheater.org.

The show is presented by The Firehouse Theater and Bit Players in association with Mokka Coffeehouse and Caleb & Broad.

Leno at The Firehouse Theater

Leno is no stranger to the Firehouse Theater, on November 27 he surprised a sold-out audience on hand to see The Bit Players with a 30-minute set of stand-up comedy.

When The Bit Players got a call at the Firehouse Theater in August 2019 an hour before their show on Friday night from Jay Leno asking if they had any time for him to do a few minutes of stand-up comedy? They went along with it, never expecting it to actually be him, it turned out to actually be him and he surprised the audience with a twenty-minute comedy set.

In October 2019, Leno teamed up with The Bit Players and What’s Up Newp to put on a show at the JPT Film & Event Center, which raised $30,000 for a Newport firefighter battling cancer.

In December 2021, The Bit Players and What’sUpNewp teamed up with Leno “5 Nights of Leno”, which raised $18,000 for the Newport Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #8.

More on Jay Leno

Loading…

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

- Advertisement -

Ryan Belmore is the Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.