Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno returned to the Firehouse Theater Monday night, December 20th for the second night of 5 Nights of Leno.

The part-time Newport resident kept the audience laughing with observational comedy that covered topics ranging from the absurdity of pharmaceutical marketing and modern devices to “New England compliments.”

The hour-long show inside the intimate theater concluded with a special Q&A session that gave all audience members a unique opportunity to ask the titan of late-night questions. For over ten minutes, Leno addressed audience members and shared information about what inspired him to try stand-up comedy, how he memorizes his material and what he enjoys about living in Newport, among other things.

Leno’s run at the Theater continues through Thursday – tickets are sold out.

Associate Editor Sarah McClutchy was there and shares a few photos of Leno’s second night at the Firehouse.