The sold-out crowd on hand for The Bit Players performance at The Firehouse Theater on Saturday night were surprised by a special stand-up comedy set by Jay Leno.

The part-time Newport Resident called Frank Fusaro, artistic director for The Bit Players, earlier in the day on Saturday and asked if it would be alright if he stopped by and performed ahead of their 9 pm show.

Fusaro told What’s Up Newp on Sunday that Leno performed for a little more than thirty minutes and then The Bit Players took the stage to close out the night with a 45-minute set.

When The Bit Players got a call at The Firehouse Theater in August 2019 an hour before their show on Friday night from Jay Leno asking if they had any time for him to do a few minutes of stand-up comedy? They went along with it, never expecting it to actually be him, it turned out to actually be him and he surprised the audience with a twenty-minute comedy set.

In October 2019, Leno teamed up with The Bit Players and What’s Up Newp to put on a show at the JPT Film & Event Center, which raised $30,000 for a Newport firefighter battling cancer.

An improv comedy troupe, The Bit Players perform at The Firehouse Theatre every Friday at 8 pm and Saturday at 7 pm & 9 pm.