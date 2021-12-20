Legendary comedian Jay Leno brought his “A Game” to Newport’s Firehouse Theater Sunday night December 19th, in the first show of a five-night residency.

The part-time Newporter performed new material in front of a friendly crowd at the Theater where he had previously made a surprise appearance in late November.

Best known as the host of “The Tonight Show” from 1992 – 2014, Leno got his start in comedy clubs around Boston. (In his performance, he recalled how his career began, playing in clubs that were often run by mobsters.) He is currently starring on two TV shows, the popular “Jay Leno’s Garage” and a re-make of the game show “You Bet Your Life.”

In a classic stand-up performance Sunday, Leno shared his thoughts about growing up in Andover, MA, the absurdities of modern life, and his parent’s quirks, among other topics. With the audience’s permission, he threw in a few “inappropriate” jokes toward the end of his routine.

Leno’s humor is most effective when he covers everyday issues, like shopping for boxes at the Container Store. It’s something we can all relate to – that’s his charm. He’s a master at it, and he put on a clinic Sunday night.

Leno’s run at the Theater continues through Thursday – tickets are sold out.

Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams was there and shares a few photos of Leno’s first night at the Firehouse.