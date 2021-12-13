Jay Leno is returning to The Firehouse Theatre for five nights of sold-out shows, Sunday, December 19 through Thursday, December 23.

5 Nights of Leno, which is presented by The Bit Players and Firehouse Theater in association with What’s Up Newp, will feature a performance from the former Tonight Show host, followed by q&a.

Leno asked for all proceeds from the event to be donated to the Newport Police Department.

In October 2019, Leno teamed up with The Bit Players and What’s Up Newp to put on a show at the JPT Film & Event Center, which raised $30,000 for a Newport firefighter battling cancer.

Tickets, which were priced at $50, went on sale just after 1 pm on Monday, December 13 sold out in less than an hour.

Leno is no stranger to the Firehouse Theater, on November 27 he surprised a sold-out audience on hand to see The Bit Players with a 30-minute set of stand-up comedy.

When The Bit Players got a call at the Firehouse Theater in August 2019 an hour before their show on Friday night from Jay Leno asking if they had any time for him to do a few minutes of stand-up comedy? They went along with it, never expecting it to actually be him, it turned out to actually be him and he surprised the audience with a twenty-minute comedy set.

An improv comedy troupe, The Bit Players perform at The Firehouse Theatre every Friday at 8 pm and Saturday at 7 pm & 9 pm.

