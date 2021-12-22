At a time when laughter seems elusive and policing is often under siege – Jay Leno, the one-time king of late-night tv, brought laughter to this 90-seat Newport theater and an appreciative audience of primarily local policemen.

Leno, a part-time Newport resident, chose the local Fraternal Order of Police as the recipient of proceeds from a five-night gig at Newport’s Firehouse Theater. All shows were sold out in advance.

Each night he’s presented an hour-long stand-up comedy routine, with jokes covering everything from family to COVID. Last night, he delighted the audience, but perhaps saved his best for last when answering a few questions from the crowd.

He brought laughter when a policeman asked how the food was at Mel’s Diner. Leno praised the officer for his detective work but reminded him that Mel’s was not a real diner, but a television show, evoking laughter from the crowd.

But he turned serious when some in the crowd thanked him for his support of the police.

“There are not enough people who say thank you,” Leno said. “All the crap you people take every day. It’s incredible…

“The sacrifices you make. Your lives are threatened every day,” he said. “I just wanted to say thank you.”

What’s Up Newp’s Rick Farrell was there to capture the night.