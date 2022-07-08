Friday: Boston-based singer-songwriter Mark Erelli plays the Norman Bird Sanctuary Friday for an outdoor concert co-sponsored by Newport Live (formerly Common Fence Music). Erelli is known for his colaboration with artists including Josh Ritter, Rosanne Cash & Sheryl Crow. Music begins at 7PM with opener Rachel Sumner. Click here for details.

All Weekend: The annual Levitate Festival returns to Marshfield, MA this weekend with a full lineup of jam bands and more. Highlights include the funky soul of Vulfpeck Friday, Phil Lesh and Friends jamming Saturday night and the chill vibe of Jack Johnson on Sunday. Click here for the complete schedule.

Saturday: Barenaked Ladies return to the Mohegan Sun Arena for a stop on their “Last Summer On Earth” tour Saturday night. The award winning Canadian band has sold over 15 million albums behind such tunes as “Brian Wilson” and “If I Had $1,000,000.” Special Guests Gin Blossoms and Toad The Wet Sprocket open at 7PM. Complete details here.

Saturday and Sunday: The New Bedford Folk Festival takes over the streets of the Whaling City this weekend with an “A List” of the the best folk and roots acts around. Highlights include folk/blues legend Roy Bookbinder, singer-songwriter John Gorka, local favorites Grace Morrison and The Vox Hunters. The festival runs Saturday and Sunday 11AM-9PM. Click here for complete details.

Sunday: Two legendary acts stop by the Xfinity Center in Mansfield Sunday night when Brian Wilson and Chicago perform. Wilson brings his Beach Boy pals Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin for a set of classics, and expect Chicago’s horns to blow you away. Good seats remain and affordable lawn seats are available. Click here for more details.

Sunday: The free NIMFEST concert series at King’s Park in Newport begins this weekend with local favorites Future Phase along with Dan Burke and the Royal Treatment. Bring a picnic, bring a frisbee and watch the action on the water from one of Newport’s best outdoor spots. Music begins at 3PM. Complete details and future show listings here.