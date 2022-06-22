Sail Newport this week announced that it will celebrate the annual Newport Regatta with live music from the Providence-based band “Professor Roots” on Saturday, July 9 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Tickets for the event, which will take place at Sail Newport and is open to the public, are on sale now.
Tickets are $30 per person when purchased in advance and include live outdoor music, summer eats by McGraths Catering, and one adult beverage per ticket.
If available, tickets will cost $40 per person at the door. The social event is open to 21+ only. This event is rain or shine and no refunds will be issued.
Parking is free at Fort Adams State Park.
To purchase tickets, visit sailnewport.org.
The 2022 Newport Regatta will host several circles of high-performance dinghies and keelboat racing for what is sure to be an incredible weekend of racing from July 9 – 10.