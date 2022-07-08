The Newport International Polo Series, presented by Turkish Airlines, will welcome back fan-favorite Team Ireland this Saturday, July 9 at 5 pm.

The match comes after a 2-year pandemic pause in the Hibernian rival’s unmatched run since the 1992 inaugural season.

The Emerald Isle’s top competitors are on the roster, to go head-to-head against Team USA in a splashy comeback, not to disappoint long-standing followers from throughout New England for a fierce 6-chukker competition, concluding with a field-side celebration of Irish inspiration.

“We are thrilled for the return of our rivals from Ireland. They are masterful players with excellent horsemanship and technical skill, so we welcome the challenge that we know they will bring on game day. It has been several years to overcome travel restrictions for the Irish team to make it over to Newport. Team USA and all the fans are really looking forward to their return, and have a special itinerary planned for the occasion,” said Dan Keating, International Polo Series founder and president.

While in Newport, Newport Polo says that the Irish team will tour the famed Newport Mansions, experience Newport by land with Newport Jaguar Tours, sail with On Watch Sailing, enjoy a tour by air with Newport Helicopter Tours, experience the opening round of the Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame, experience a world-class concert during Newport Classical, and sample extraordinary wines at Newport Vineyards.

The polo grounds are located at historic Glen Farm, 250 Linden Lane, Portsmouth. Tickets and reservations to the polo match and associated events are available online at www.nptpolo.com.

Remaining 2022 Schedule

July 9 USA vs. Ireland 5pm Après Polo: Irish Feast

16 Newport vs. Pittsburgh 5pm Modern Luxury Lounge

23 USA vs. Italy 5pm Après Polo: Amano Neapolitan Pizza Party

30 Newport vs. Washington DC 5pm Modern Luxury Lounge

Aug 6 USA vs. New Zealand 5pm Après Polo: Lobster Boil

13 Newport vs. Palm Beach 5pm Modern Luxury Lounge

20 USA vs. Jamaica 5pm Après Polo: Jamaican Jerk Grill

27 Newport vs. New York 5pm Modern Luxury Lounge

Sept 3 USA vs. England 4pm Après Polo: Lobster Boil

10 Bentley vs. Rolls-Royce 4pm Modern Luxury Lounge

17 USA vs. Egypt 4pm Après Polo: Pharaoh’s Feast

24 Turkish Airlines Finals 4pm Modern Luxury Lounge