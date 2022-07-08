Photo Credit: Newport Polo

The Newport International Polo Series, presented by Turkish Airlines, will welcome back fan-favorite Team Ireland this Saturday, July 9 at 5 pm.

The match comes after a 2-year pandemic pause in the Hibernian rival’s unmatched run since the 1992 inaugural season.

The Emerald Isle’s top competitors are on the roster, to go head-to-head against Team USA in a splashy comeback, not to disappoint long-standing followers from throughout New England for a fierce 6-chukker competition, concluding with a field-side celebration of Irish inspiration.  

“We are thrilled for the return of our rivals from Ireland. They are masterful players with excellent horsemanship and technical skill, so we welcome the challenge that we know they will bring on game day. It has been several years to overcome travel restrictions for the Irish team to make it over to Newport.  Team USA and all the fans are really looking forward to their return, and have a special itinerary planned for the occasion,” said Dan Keating, International Polo Series founder and president.

While in Newport, Newport Polo says that the Irish team will tour the famed Newport Mansions, experience Newport by land with Newport Jaguar Tours, sail with On Watch Sailing, enjoy a tour by air with Newport Helicopter Tours, experience the opening round of the Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame, experience a world-class concert during Newport Classical, and sample extraordinary wines at Newport Vineyards.

The polo grounds are located at historic Glen Farm, 250 Linden Lane, Portsmouth. Tickets and reservations to the polo match and associated events are available online at www.nptpolo.com

Remaining 2022 Schedule

July          9   USA vs. Ireland                                   5pm     Après Polo: Irish Feast    
                16   Newport vs. Pittsburgh                     5pm    Modern Luxury Lounge      
                23   USA vs. Italy                                       5pm     Après Polo: Amano Neapolitan Pizza Party 
                30   Newport vs. Washington DC             5pm    Modern Luxury Lounge        

Aug         6    USA vs. New Zealand                         5pm    Après Polo: Lobster Boil 
               13   Newport vs. Palm Beach                    5pm    Modern Luxury Lounge 
               20   USA vs. Jamaica                                 5pm    Après Polo: Jamaican Jerk Grill     
               27   Newport vs. New York                        5pm    Modern Luxury Lounge 

Sept         3   USA vs. England                                  4pm   Après Polo: Lobster Boil    
               10   Bentley vs. Rolls-Royce                     4pm    Modern Luxury Lounge 
               17   USA vs. Egypt                                      4pm    Après Polo: Pharaoh’s Feast 

               24   Turkish Airlines Finals                        4pm    Modern Luxury Lounge 

Ryan Belmore is the Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.