Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

⚓ Yes, we’ve had a few cold days lately, but nothing like the frigid air we saw 82 years ago today. On this day in 1942, the temperature reached -28°F in Richmond, Rhode Island – the coldest temperature ever recorded in Rhode Island. Read More

⚓ Speaking of the cold weather, today’s conditions have caused some school delays and cancellations across the state. Check Out the Latest Closures, Delays

⚓ Higher wages, stronger student scores, and increased housing production are some of the goals Governor Dan McKee promised in his annual State of the State address Tuesday. Read More

⚓ After 13 months of construction, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center cut the ribbon to formally open the renovated building on Monday, January 15, 2024. Read More

⚓ Spectacle Live announced yesterday that master lyricist and guitarist John Hiatt is coming to the Jane Pickens Film & Event Center on June 9. Read More

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Marine

  • Today: NW wind 9 to 12 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
  • Tonight: W wind 9 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
  • Coastal Water Temperature: 45°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 7:08 am | Sunset: 4:40 pm | 9 hours and 32 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 11:33 am | Low tide at 4:40 am & 5:01 pm.
  • Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5.1 days, 26% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Ferrari at 4:30 pm, Anatomy of A Fall at 7:30 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm
  • Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
  • The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
  • The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm

Local Government

  • Jamestown: Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm, Planning Commission at 7 pm
  • Little Compton: Board of Canvassers at 8:30 am
  • Middletown: School Building Committee at 5 pm, Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm
  • Newport: Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm, School Committee – Policy Subcommittee at 5:30 pm, Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm
  • Portsmouth: School Committee – Safety Subcommittee at 2 pm, School Committee – District Building Committee at 4 pm, Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm, Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm
  • Tiverton: Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am, Library Trustees Board Personnel Subcommittee at 5 pm, Personnel Board at 5:30 pm, Recreation Commission at 6 pm
  • See the agenda for meetings here

ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM

The Latest

MLK Community Center cuts the ribbon on renovated building after 13-month construction project  

After 13 months of construction, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center cut the ribbon today to formally open the renovated building.

This Day in RI History: January 17, 1942 – Coldest temperature ever recorded in Rhode Island

Temperature in Richmond hit 28 below in 1942

Rhode Island Broadcasters: Check Out the Latest Closures, Delays

Rhode Island Broadcasters Association provides latest updates on parking bans, school cancellations, and delays

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts

A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.

Watch or Read: Governor McKee delivers 2024 State of the State Address

Governor Dan McKee delivered his State of the State address this evening at the Rhode Island State House.

Rhode Island governor says higher wages, better student scores and new housing among his top goals

Higher wages, stronger student scores and increased housing production are some of the goals Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee promised in his annual State of the State address Tuesday.

10 popular ’90s artists going on tour in 2024

Read on to see who’s hitting the road this year and what makes their tour special.

Rhode Island seeks lessees for two agricultural fields to enhance wildlife conservation

Rhode Island seeks lessees for two agricultural fields for wildlife conservation

DEM stocking 11 freshwater ponds with Rainbow Trout, Brook Trout, and Salmon

Rhode Island to stock 11 freshwater ponds with trout and salmon.

John Hiatt’s Solo Acoustic Show hits Jane Pickens on June 9

John Hiatt brings solo acoustic show to Jane Pickens Film & Event Center on June 9, 2024

