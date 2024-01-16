A master lyricist and guitarist, John Hiatt, is coming to the Jane Pickens Film & Event Center on June 9, 2024, at 7 pm. The show is a solo acoustic performance featuring Hiatt on guitar and vocals.

Hiatt is best known for his classic 1987 album, Bring the Family, which won numerous awards, including the BMI Troubadour award.

Other albums include 1983’s Riding with the King, 2008’s Same Old Man, and 2021’s Leftover Feelings.

Some of the biggest names in music have recorded his lyrics and melodies, including Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris, B.B. King, Willie Nelson, and Bonnie Raitt.

Hiatt has received numerous awards and accolades, including the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement in Songwriting designation.

Tickets for the show on June 9, 2024, at 7 pm are $79.00-$129.00 and go on sale Friday, January 19, 2024, at 10 am at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.