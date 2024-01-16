The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) seeks to lease two agricultural fields in South Kingstown for wildlife conservation.

The 13-acre South Shore Management Area, located at Carpenter Unit, and the 41-acre South Shore Management Area, located at Fields 4 & 5, Cheeseman Unit, were identified as parcels of state management land that are protected for the benefit of wildlife conservation and public recreation, according to a press release from the DEM.

The DEM said that agriculture is an effective way to enhance forage and cover for wildlife and create hunting opportunities. In addition, funds from manufacturer taxes on hunting ammunition, firearms, and archery equipment are used to purchase management lands for wildlife conservation in Rhode Island and other states.

The parcels are not permitted to be used for any other purpose unless specified in the terms and conditions of the lease agreement, which can be found here.

Proposals will be accepted online for 30 days following publication and can be submitted to DEM.AgLeaseInfo@dem.ri.gov by email no later than Feb. 10, 2024.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.