Submitted by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center

After 13 months of construction, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center cut the ribbon on Monday, January 15, 2024, to formally open the renovated building. Funded by the generous donors to the Building Hope Campaign, the MLK began extensive renovations and construction in October of 2022. Operating out of the Center and three offsite locations, all programming continued without interruption during the project. Beginning on January 16th, all programming returns to the Center on 20 Marcus Wheatland Blvd. in Newport.

“Today marks the realization of a dream that began in 2021,” said Kimberly Cummins, Vice Chair of the Center’s Board of Trustees. “We knew we needed a better building, and we knew we needed to stay right here in the heart of our community.”

An outpouring of community generosity to the Building Hope Campaign funded the project, a $7M comprehensive campaign to renovate the building ($3.5M), fund strategic goals ($1.25M) and add to the endowment ($2.25M). The Center did not need to borrow to fund final construction payments and ends the project debt-free.

Over 225 community members gathered to celebrate the milestone. Campaign Co-Chairs Betsy Blair and Jim Van Winkle thanked the van Beuren Charitable Foundation and the Alletta Morris McBean Charitable Trust for generous grants which launched the campaign. The Building Hope Campaign raised $7.418M in just eight months.

“There was no better way to start this new chapter than by celebrating with our community on the day honoring our namesake, Dr. King,” said Heather Hole Strout, Executive Director of the MLK Community Center. “We are so proud of our new and improved building and how it enables us to serve Newport County in even better ways. We can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong made a surprise presentation of the key to the City of Newport to Executive Director Heather Hole Strout in recognition of her contributions to the community.

Renovation highlights include: doubled dry, cold, and frozen food storage, enlarged and welcoming entry and lobby, updated and expanded kitchen, new private community space, centralized and new administration offices, a new preschool classroom and more. Dan Herchenroether of HerkWorks was the project architect and Bonfatti Consulting provided owner’s rep services. Behan Brothers was the general contractor.

Hole Strout shared the Center will be open seven nights a week as an overnight warming center beginning Tuesday, January 16th through March 1st in partnership with Newport Mental Health, CODAC, the RI Coalition to End Homelessness, and the Fire Departments of the City of Newport and the Town of Middletown.

Founded in 1922 and renamed after Dr. King in 1968, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center nourishes, educates, and supports Newport County, Rhode Island residents to improve their economic, social, and physical well-being. Celebrating 100 years of service in 2022, the MLK Community Center is an independent non-profit promoting health, fighting hunger, supporting families, educating kids, and engaging seniors. Last year, the MLK helped 6,232 people, the most in its history.

Photo Credit: Kate Whitney Lucey Photography

