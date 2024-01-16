Newport Police arrested ten people over the long weekend, according to the Newport Police Department’s Arrest Log for Friday, January 12, through 7 am on Tuesday, January 16.

On Friday, January 12, Obed Grafals, whose address was not disclosed, was taken into custody at 9:27 am for domestic – simple assault/battery and domestic – disorderly conduct.

On Friday, January 12, Lizaida Ramos Cotto, whose address was not disclosed, was taken into custody at 11:25 am for domestic – vandalism/malicious injury to property, domestic – disorderly conduct, and domestic – vandalism/malicious injury to property.

On Friday, January 12, Audrey McLane, whose address was not disclosed, was taken into custody at 11:40 pm for domestic – refuse/relinquish telephone and domestic – disorderly conduct.

On Monday, January 15, Jermaine Bell, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was taken into custody at 12:18 am for driving with a suspended/revoked/canceled license 4th+ offense.

On Monday, January 15, Robert Silva, of Newport, Rhode Island, was arrested at 11:45 pm for driving with a suspended/revoked/canceled license 4th+ offense.

On Monday, January 15, Steven Cox, of Newport, Rhode Island, was summoned/cited at 4:47 pm for alcohol, drink, possess, open container in public.

On Monday, January 15, 2024, Jeidelys Miranda Santos, of Newport, Rhode Island, was taken into custody at 7:10 pm on a warrant from Superior Court.

On January 15, 2024, Bryan Dewitt, of Newport, Rhode Island, was taken into custody for driving with a suspended/revoked/canceled license 4th+ offense.

On Tuesday, January 16, Hector Hardy, whose address was not disclosed, was arrested at 12:15 am for violating a no-contact order (third or subsequent offense).

On Tuesday, January 16, Nikole Amaral, whose address was not disclosed, was arrested at 12:15 am for domestic – disorderly conduct and domestic – simple assault/battery – 3rd offense.

Please note that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dispatch Log

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.