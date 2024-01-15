A winter weather advisory was issued for parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island Monday evening, with up to 3 inches of snow expected.

The advisory goes into effect at 7 p.m. and lasts until 7 p.m. Tuesday. In addition to the snow, up to a light glaze of ice is expected.

The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute, making for slippery road conditions. The advisory applies to portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern and northeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution while traveling.

“Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze,” the weather advisory reads.

