Good Morning! Today is Monday, January 15, 2024.

A day of celebration is planned in Newport County today in honor of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Newport County Branch has scheduled a series of events, including a torch run and a luncheon. Read More

The Preservation Society of Newport County is offering free general admission to the Newport Mansions today. This offer will include the Breakers and Rosecliff mansions, which will be open for self-guided tours from 10 am to 4 pm and 10 am to 3 pm, respectively. Read More

Some reflection on Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday from Frank Prosnitz – Just My Opinion: Remembering the inspiring words of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Ken Abrams – Reflections on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2024.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

WEATHER

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight: A chance of snow, mainly after 2 am. Cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

MARINE FORECAST

Today: W wind 7 to 10 kt, becoming WSW in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the evening. There is a chance of snow, mainly after 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 45°F.

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

Sunrise: 7:09 am | Sunset: 4:39 pm | 9 hours and 30 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:38 am & 11:09 pm | Low tide at 3:45 am & 4:17 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 4 days, 17% lighting.

THINGS TO DO

4 pm: Cooking & Baking Around the World for Children 8 – 13 years old at Newport Cooks

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Firehouse Theater: NEE JAM from 7 pm to 10 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

No meetings are scheduled.

See the agenda for meetings here

THE LATEST

Monday, January 15, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday gives us an opportunity to pause and reflect on his inspiring words:

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

May 20, 1961 – January 07, 2024

Michigan joined Connecticut, New York, Oregon and Minnesota in requiring utility providers to transition to 100% carbon-free electricity generation by 2040. A sixth state, Rhode Island, is shooting for 100% renewable energy by 2033.

May 20, 1931 – January 11, 2024

Celebrate the legacy of MLK this weekend

A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.

Beginning Tuesday, January 16, an overnight warming center will be available nightly at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center. The Warming Center is a multi-agency collaboration.

