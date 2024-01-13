Alice Marie (O’Hara) Turek, 92, passed away on January 11, 2024 at Apple Rehab Shelton Lakes in Shelton, CT where she was lovingly cared for by the staff for the past five years.

Alice was born in New York City, NY on May 20, 1931, the daughter of Martin and Alice (Boyle) O’Hara where she grew up in a very loving family with four siblings. Her life was all about her family; she loved them all dearly and devoted herself to being there and helping in any way possible. She was a caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her.

Alice was an avid reader of romance novels and huge fan of both the New York Mets and UConn Huskies Women’s Basketball team. She was also an animal lover owning several pets over the years including many dogs and cats.

Alice worked for several companies over the course of her life including American Airlines, Caldor, and Bob’s Stores.

Preceding Alice in death are her parents; ex-husband Frank Turek; two siblings Gerald O’Hara and Martin O’Hara; and two grandchildren Bryan and Diana.

Remaining to cherish Alice’s memory are her two sisters Barbara Blaze and Anne Moore; five children Elizabeth (Harry) Cottrell, Patricia Turek, William Turek, Michael (Grace) Turek and Alice (Mike) Rosales; three grandchildren Jessica (Richard) Turek, Allison (Alex) Schmitt, and Christopher Rosales; three great-grandchildren Amyrah, Annabelle and Kal-el as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown, RI at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown, RI.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Alice’s memory may be made to St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Rd, Middletown, RI 02842.