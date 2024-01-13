“The time is always right to do what is right.”

I entered kindergarten in the Fall of 1968 at what was then the newly rechristened Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, a school that continues to educate a diverse population in the Mount Hope neighborhood in Providence. King was assassinated the previous Spring, and the school adopted his name and his mission soon after.

My kindergarten class was the first fully desegregated grade in Providence, an opportunity not lost on forward-thinking educators. King’s legacy was celebrated throughout my elementary school years, providing me with at least a marginal appreciation of the Civil Rights Movement from an early age. Fifty-six years later, the school remains a vibrant community comprised of students and faculty who continue to build on King’s legacy.

I later attended Boston University where King earned his Ph.D. prior to his appointment as Minister of the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church in 1955. Along with Rosa Parks and others, he led the Montgomery Bus Boycott at age 26, just six months after receiving his degree. MLK has been a worthy hero since I understood the concept of heroism – I became an educator and writer to further his message of tolerance, understanding, and racial harmony.

In a complex world, with seemingly unending division, King’s message of unity and brotherhood is indeed more relevant than ever. Now is the time to continue the fight against prejudice, discrimination, and intolerance. On MLK Day 2024, the challenge is to be once again inspired by his words and motivated by his message.

Check out a few ways to celebrate King’s legacy below:

The Martin Luther King Day of Service, a day of giving back to the community, is an annual tradition for many Rhode Islanders. It’s also a reminder that opportunities for service to the community exist year-round throughout the state. Volunteers are always welcome at Newport’s MLK Center and hundreds of other agencies around the region. Click here for details.

The Newport Preservation Society offers free admission to the The Breakers and Rosecliff mansions, which will be open for self-guided tours from 10 am to 4 pm and 10 am to 3 pm, respectively. Click here for details.

The annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast honors the legacy of Dr. King while supporting deserving students through scholarships. The event begins at 8 am at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet in Cranston. Click here for details.

The Nonviolence Institute in Providence lives and breathes King’s message year-round. Their annual MLK Day activities include readings from his speeches, a Civil Rights Sing-a-long with lifetime peace activist Barry Brown, and a candlelight memorial. Click here for details.

It’s Ok to have fun on MLK Day. By most accounts, King had a marvelous sense of humor and certainly appreciated of power of celebrity. So if you want to go skate to celebrate MLK Day, or in this case, “Glow Skate with Pikachu,” I say glow for it! United Skates of America has family-friendly programs year-round. Click here for details.

Support locally-owned Black and POC-owned businesses year-round. Check out the Boston Globes story here and Providence Monthly’s round up of 40 Black-owned restaurants you must try here.

Check out the playlist I put together last year with songs to honor King.