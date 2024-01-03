Three people were arrested on various charges on Thursday, January 11, 2024, according to an arrest log provided by Newport Police Department.

Police say 39-year-old Caitlin Keller of Belle Harbor, New York was taken into custody at 10:55 am on Thursday on a shoplifting-misd charge.

25-year-old Nahomy Aguilar of Newport, Rhode Island was taken into custody on a domestic-disorderly conduct and domestic-simple assault/ battery charges.

38-year-old Ishmael Morgan of Newport, Rhode Island was taken into custody on a charge of possession of schedule I,II,III,IV,V (except marijuana) <10 grams..

Please note that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.