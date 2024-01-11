To celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, The Preservation Society of Newport County will be offering free general admission to the Newport Mansions on Monday, January 15. This offer will include the Breakers and Rosecliff mansions, which will be open for self-guided tours from 10 am to 4 pm and 10 am to 3 pm, respectively. The other mansions will are closed for the season.

As part of the celebration, visitors are also encouraged to download the Newport Mansions audio tour app onto their smartphone in advance and bring their own earbuds or headphones. The Preservation Society of Newport County is dedicated to preserving and interpreting historical sites, landscapes, and social history.

For more information on this event and other ways to enjoy The Newport Mansions, please visit their website.