Michael G. Seale, 62, of Bristol, RI, passed away Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the husband of Judith (Cortellessa) Seale for 38 years.

Born in Newport, RI, on May 20, 1961, he was the son of the late Gene R. and Collette (Sirois) Seale.

Michael attended Portsmouth RI schools. He worked at Composites One in Bristol RI for three decades. He was an avid golfer and a huge fan of the Denver Broncos football team. He enjoyed fishing, but most of all, his greatest joy was being with his wife and family.

Michael is survived by his stepson, James Correia and his wife Kerrie, of Saint Johns, FL, his sister, Judith LeDuc, of Portsmouth, his goddaughters, Dawn Pagliaro and Keelyn Ferris, several nieces and nephews, and his dog Coby.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 38 years, Judith A. Seale, and their family pet Scooter, his brothers, Roger, Paul, and Dennis Seale, and his sister, Dawn Bucholz.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, from 4:00-8:00 PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.

Burial will be private.