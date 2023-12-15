Good Morning! Today is Friday, December 15, 2023.
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation opened two bypass lanes for I-195 West traffic from East Providence to Providence early this morning. This temporary traffic pattern will allow two lanes of travel westbound and two lanes of travel eastbound – all operating on the eastbound Washington Bridge. Read More
A fire sparked by an e-scooter battery in a Newport apartment has prompted fire officials to warn of the risks of the increasingly popular devices. Read More
Five Rhode Island legislators, including Senator Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown), visited Washington, D.C., this week for a White House event to support state-level legislative efforts to prevent gun violence. Read More
DEM advises Rhode Island dog owners not to let their pets mingle with other dogs until veterinarians and epidemiologists have identified an unknown but highly contagious respiratory disease that causes more severe illness and carries higher antibiotic resistance than typical respiratory infections. Read More
WHAT’S UP TODAY
WEATHER
- Today: Sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
- Tonight: Clear, with a low around 39. West wind around 8 mph.
- Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
MARINE FORECAST
- Today: W wind 10 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: W wind around 7 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.
SUN, MOON, & TIDE
- Sunrise: 7:04 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours and 11 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 9:10 am & 9:39 pm | Low tide at 2:07 am & 3:09 pm.
- Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2.1 days, 5% lighting.
THINGS TO DO
- Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 10 am: A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum
- 10 am: Preschool Reindeer Games at Newport Public Library
- 1 pm: Edward King House Singers Holiday Concert at St. Mary’s Church
- 4:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
- 5 pm to 8 pm: Washington Square Holiday Stroll
- 6:30 pm: Discussion of the life and times of Clement Clark Moore author of “twas the Night Before Christmas” at Trinity Church
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant: Group Therapy at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Maestro at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Manatees at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 6 pm
- One Pelham East: Never In Vegas at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Company: The Barn Sessions Concert Series presents The Teledynes at 6 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Meg Chenot at 6 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
- Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- Jamestown: Tax Relief Working Group Committee at 4 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
THE LATEST
RIDOT opens I-195 West Bypass Lanes
This temporary traffic pattern will allow two lanes of travel westbound and two lanes of travel eastbound – all operating on the eastbound Washington Bridge.
Celtics improve to 12-0 at home behind Jayson Tatum’s 27 points in 116-107 win over Cavs
Jayson Tatum scored 27 points, Jaylen Brown had 22 and the Boston Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-107 on Thursday night to improve to 12-0 at home.
On This Day – Dec. 15, 1780: French Admiral Charles-Louis D’Arsac Chevalier de Ternay dies at Hunter House
First Foreign Admiral buried on U.S. soil
E-scooter battery fire in Newport apartment prompts fire safety warning
Fire officials warn of e-scooter battery risks after Newport apartment fire
Ain’t Too Proud: The Temptations musical returns to Providence
Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations returns to Providence’s Performing Arts Center
RI delegation pushes for federal aid to small businesses hurt by Washington Bridge closure
Rhode Island congressional delegation pushes for federal aid for small businesses hurt by Washington Bridge closure
Coat drives near Providence
If you’re looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need.
Chiefs head to New England with hopes of avoiding more travel in the playoffs
Travis Kelce could be spending some more time on the road in 2024 — and not just to see Taylor Swift in concert.
Eastern RI Conservation District : Top 8 environmental wins from 2023
Count down with us our Top 8 ERICD Environmental Wins from 2023!
Cliff Walk now blooms with Maher Center creativity
Newport’s Cliff Walk Commission has partnered with The James L. Maher Center to create and sustain beautiful gardens at the entrance of the Cliff Walk’s famed Forty Steps. The site welcomes more than 1.3 million visitors annually.
Senator Euer among R.I. legislators at White House event to promote gun violence prevention legislation
Five Rhode Island legislators visited Washington, D.C., yesterday for a White House event to support state-level legislative efforts to prevent gun violence.
Obituary: Alicia H. Speaker
June 02, 1921 – November 30, 2023
DEM advises pet owners not to let their dogs mingle with other dogs until respiratory disease Is identified
Rhode Island is one of at least 10 states to have reported cases.
Rhode Island to get $56M from CVS, Walgreens, Walmart in opioid settlement
Rhode Island to receive $56 million from CVS, Walgreens and Walmart as part of opioid settlement
Single-use plastic bag ban goes into effect in Rhode Island on Jan. 1
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is reminding residents that the ban on single-use plastic bags goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
Three arrested in Newport, including a Boston man on drug charges
Newport police arrest three, including Boston man, on drug, traffic charges
