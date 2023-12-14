The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is reminding residents that the ban on single-use plastic bags goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

The ban prohibits retail establishments, including grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores, from providing single-use plastic bags to customers at the point of sale.

Businesses are still able to provide paper bags, reusable bags, or bags made from compostable materials.

The DEM is also encouraging customers to bring their own reusable bags when they shop.

“The Plastic Waste Reduction Act, which I was proud to sign last year, shows that Rhode Island is committed to addressing plastic pollution,” said Governor Dan McKee. “Single-use plastic bags have many environmental impacts on the health of our local waters and wildlife and are a major component of unsightly litter. Keeping our natural spaces clean is everyone’s responsibility and by bringing reusable bags whenever you shop, consumers are protecting our natural heritage and helping keep Rhody litter free.”

The DEM has been working with businesses to help them prepare for the ban.

The Plastic Waste Reduction Act was approved by the Rhode Island General Assembly in 2022 and signed by Governor McKee.

Eighteen of Rhode Island’s thirty-nine communities have already passed similar plastic bag bans.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used when creating this story for What’s Up Newp. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.