For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can’t afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn’t just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What’s more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. “Full-time work alone isn’t enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves,” the study’s lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you’re looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near Providence using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they’ve given out more than 7.85 million coats.

“This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible,” One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. “It’s impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person’s experience, one person at a time.”

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

J.Crew Providence Place #576

– Address: 61 Providence Place, Providence, RI, 02903

Better Lives Rhode Island

– Address: 15 Hayes St, Providence, RI 02908

The Providence Center

– Address: 530 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904

CCRI Providence Campus

– Address: 1 Hilton St, Providence, RI 02905

FatFace Providence

– Address: 195 Wayland Avenue, Providence, RI 02906

Community Angels

– Address: 143 Woodbine st, Cranston, RI 02910

Community Angels

– Address: 143 woodbine St., Cranston, RI 02910

Granite City Electric Pawtucket Coat Drive

– Address: 690 Narragansett Park Drive, Pawtucket, RI 02861

FatFace Garden City

– Address: 51 Hillside Road, Cranston, RI 02920

J.Crew Garden City Center #804

– Address: 114 Hillside Road, Cranson, RI, 02920

CCRI Lincoln Campus

– Address: 1762 Louisquisset Pike, Lincoln RI 02865,, CCRI Newport Campus 1 John H Chafee Blvd Newport, RI 02840

G Metz Moving

– Address: 50 Industrial Court, Seekonk, Ma 02771

We Heart Lives

– Address: 1 New England Way, Smithfield, RI 02917

CCRI Warwick Campus

– Address: 400 East Ave Warwick, RI 02886

FatFace Outlet Wrentham

– Address: 1 Premium Outlets Boulevard Unit 192, Wrentham, MA 02093

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 395 metros.

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

This post was originally published on this site