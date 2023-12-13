Paul F Densmore

Riverside, RI -Paul F Densmore, 90, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, died on December 10, 2023 at Orchard View Manor in East Providence.

He was the husband of Elfriede Doris (Stitham) Densmore.

Born in Randolph, MA on April 19, 1933, He was the son of the late Frank and Marie (Monahan) Densmore.

Paul served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was a salesman for the Cedar Cemetery in Taunton, Ma for many many years. Paul was a member of the VFW Post 5390 in Common Fence Point in Portsmouth, RI. He loved camping and spending time outdoors. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Paul is survived by his wife Elfriede, and his children Erik Densmore and his wife Rose, of Westminster, MD, Briggs Densmore, of Portsmouth, RI and Loretta Pendarvis and her husband, of Maine and his grandson Conar Densmore.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings; Kenneth and William Densmore and Corrine Densmore.

A graveside burial with military honors will be held on Friday December 15, 2023 at 11:00 am at Trinity Cemetery in Portsmouth, RI.