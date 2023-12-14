Bristol, RI -Alicia H Speaker, 102, of Bristol, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at The Dawn Hill Home on November 30, 2023. She was the wife of John Speaker.

Born in Providence, RI on June 2, 1921, She was the daughter of George and Mary (Carpenter) Henderson.

Alicia grew up in Rumford, RI, graduating from East Providence High School in 1939. She graduated from Connecticut College for women in 1943 and during the war years she taught school in Warren, RI. In 1946, she married Coast Guard Academy graduate, ENC Jack Speaker starting their 30 year adventure together moving around the country and overseas. They had three children, one in Florida, one in New England, and then one in Hawaii. While in Hawaii she took both Asian cooking and flower arranging classes which she further studied when they were stationed in Japan. She traveled extensitvely first in Asia with friends, then with her widowed mother and brother in Europe. While station in the pacific northwest, she took up camping, hiking, joined the local garden club and church altar guild. While in Tokyo, Japan, she represented the USA Girl Scouts traveling to India and Korea, and she was a member of the women’s Round Table Club of Japan.

When Jack retired he worked for Universities in: Kent, Ohio, Bellingham, WA and finally Providence, RI. They traveled to South America, Canada, Mexico, and the Rivers of europe.They took up sailing and enjoyed Puget Sound and later Narragansett Bay on their boat the ALICIA.

Their retirement to Bristol, RI brought with it volunteering at Linden Place, Blithewold, and the Bristol Garden Club. She designed an extensive garden on their property overlooking Walkers Island, where she and her extended family kayaked and celebrated the 4th of July. One final move to The Tides, overlooking Herreshoff Dock walking distance to Bristol shops.

Alicia is survived by her children; John H. Speaker (Annie), Alicia Lenarcic (Michael), and Malia Golden (Dan), her Grandchildren; John H. Speaker Jr., and Madison Speaker, and Great-Grandchildren; Charles Speaker, Sophia Speaker, Alan Lenarcic, Erik Lenarcic, Maxwell Golden, Zoe Golden, Kengo Lenarcic, Simon Lenarcic, Peter Lenarcic.

Alicia is preceded in death by her husband; John B. Speaker, parents, George and Mary Henderson, brother; George C. Henderson, sister; Helen Frances Tuttle, grandson; Scott Charles Speaker.

A Celebration of Mrs. Speaker’s life will be held in the spring.

