The Rhode Island Attorney General’s office has announced that the state will receive $56 million from CVS, Walgreens and Walmart as part of a multi-state legal settlement.

The settlement, announced Thursday, is the latest development in a long-running legal process in which the state has been attempting to hold major pharmaceutical companies responsible for their role in the opioid epidemic.

The funds recovered by the state will be used for treatment, prevention, and recovery efforts as part of an effort to combat the opioid epidemic.

“There is no question that at the relevant points in time, these national pharmacies decided to put profits over the people of Rhode Island, and indeed all Americans,” said Attorney General Peter Neronha. “And while no amount of money will ever be enough to undo the harm they have caused to Rhode Islanders and their families, through these now-finalized settlements, we can continue to fund desperately needed resources for treatment, prevention, and recovery efforts.”

This latest settlement brings the total amount recovered by the state from opioid manufacturers, distributors, and consultants to more than $329 million.

According to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart were the three largest buyers of opioids in the state from 2006 to 2019.

During that time, opioid sales in Rhode Island were well above the national average, with 2014 sales alone providing enough opioids for every man, woman, and child in the state to have 161 10mg pills.

The complaint alleges that the three pharmacies failed to take steps to prevent the diversion of opioids for illegal use, despite warnings from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Read More – Attorney General Neronha finalizes more than $56 million in opioid settlements with CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used when creating this story for What’s Up Newp. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.