The smash hit musical Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations is returning to Providence’s Performing Arts Center January 23-28, 2024.

Following a record-breaking run on Broadway, the show continues to tour the country, bringing the story of the legendary quintet to a new generation of fans. Packed with all the hits, including “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and “My Girl,” Ain’t Too Proud is a celebration of the music and the men who made it.

The national tour is led by Michael Andreaus in the role of ‘Otis Williams,’ with E. Clayton Cornelious as ‘Paul Williams,’ Jalen Harris as ‘Eddie Kendricks,’ Harrell Holmes, Jr. as ‘Melvin Franklin,’ and Elijah Ahmad Lewis as ‘David Ruffin.’ The production also features Derek Adams, Brian C. Binion, Reggie Bromell, Felander, Shayla Brielle G., Melvin Gray Jr., Quiana Onrae’l Holmes, Devin Holloway, Ryan M. Hunt, Jeremy Kelsey, AJ Lockhart, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Devin Price, Brittny Smith, Amber Mariah Talley, Andrew Volzer, and Nazarria Workman.

Ain’t Too Proud is written by Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Des McAnuff, and features the Tony Award winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo. The production design team includes Robert Brill (sets), Ann Roth (costumes), Howell Binkley (lighting), and John Shivers (sound).

Tickets for Ain’t Too Proud, part of the PPAC Encore Series, are on sale now. For a limited time, use the code IMAGINE at checkout to access $50 orchestra seats to the Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evening performances. The offer ends December 31, 2023.

