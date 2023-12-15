With the Washington Bridge closure, the Rhode Island congressional delegation is pushing for small businesses hurt by the bridge’s closure to receive federal assistance.

In a letter to the U.S. Small Business Administration, the delegation, made up of Sen. Jack Reed, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Rep. Seth Magaziner and Rep. Gabe Amo, says the SBA should “promptly review any disaster assistance request from the state and to provide resources to help those impacted.”

“Nearby businesses rely on the bridge for their daily operations,” the delegation said in a joint statement. “Customers might avoid areas surrounding the bridge due to traffic, which would hit business revenues particularly hard during the busy holiday season, and businesses are already struggling to receive and send out deliveries.”

If the state were to make a formal request for aid, small businesses and nonprofits in Providence and East Providence affected by the closure would qualify for low-cost Economic Injury Disaster Loans, the delegation says.

Businesses could borrow up to $2 million to meet ordinary and necessary financial obligations, with the loans intended to help the businesses through the recovery period.

“Small businesses are pillars of our community and we must do everything we can to help them stay afloat during the busy holiday season,” the delegation said.

The delegation also encouraged residents to support local businesses.

“This is a critical moment for many of these local businesses. We’ve seen time and again the way Rhode Islanders come together to assist neighbors in need. We encourage everyone to make a point to continue supporting these local businesses and we’re working hard at the federal level to cut through red tape and ensure federal aid is quickly available for those who are eligible,” the delegation said.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used when creating this story for What’s Up Newp. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.