The Newport Police Department arrested three people on Wednesday, Dec. 13, including a 32-year-old Boston man charged with several drug crimes following a pursuit.

Police said that they arrested Cleifit Cruz, 32, of Boston, on the charges of reckless driving, eluding an officer with a motor vehicle, obstructing an officer in the execution of their duty, and manufacturing/delivery/possession with the intent to manufacture/deliver a controlled substance.

Police said that they made the arrest after Cruz allegedly fled from officers during a traffic stop and was later found to be in possession of cocaine and fentanyl.

The Newport Police Department also arrested 34-year-old Erica Platt of Newport on a charge of duty to stop in an accident involving a vehicle and a bicycle.

Officers also arrested 40-year-old Roland Morgan of Woonsocket on a charge of driving with a suspended/revoked/canceled license for a fourth or subsequent offense and on a bench warrant issued from the Second District Court.

