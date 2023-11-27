This story first appeared in What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to it in their inbox every day by signing up for it here.

Today is Monday, November 27, 2023.

Finally after a three-year hiatus due to COVID and weather cancellations the Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade set sail on Friday. Spectators viewed the dazzling display of nautical holiday spirit from many points on the Newport waterfront as the decorated vessels circumnavigated Newport Harbor. With over 30 vessels in the parade, all competing for a first-place win – Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade winners announced

This holiday season, the Gamm Theatre presents It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play for the fifth time. “It’s our fourth time live,” said the Gamm’s Artistic Director, Tony Estrella. “One year – our canceled season – we did the show on NPR.” WUN’s Frank O’Donnell with more – What’s Up Interview: Gamm Theatre Artistic Director Tony Estrella on ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Indecent, a Tony Award-winning play by Paula Vogel, is returning to the Wilbury Theatre in Providence beginning Wednesday, November 30th. WUN’s Ken Abrams with more – What’s Up Interview: Susie Schutt, director of ‘Indecent,’ opening at the Wilbury Theatre November 30

The holiday shopping season is upon us. Before heading out to the big box stores or ordering online, check out the dozens of local options for finding great gifts for family and friends. Each week between now and Christmas, we’ll select ten of our favorites in different categories from Aquidneck Island and beyond. Last week, we presented some of the best book, art, and gift shops in the area – Shop Local: Ten book, art, and gift shops in Newport and beyond

WHAT’S UP TODAY

WEATHER

MARINE FORECAST

Gale Warning until Nov. 27, 7:00 AM

Today: WSW wind 10 to 14 kt becoming WNW in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WNW wind around 10 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 53°F.

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

Sunrise: 6:47 am | Sunset: 4:17 pm | 9 hours and 30 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:19 am & 7:42 pm | Low tide at 12:05 am & 1:29 pm.

Moon: Full Moon. 14.3 days, 100% lighting.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Little Compton: Recreation Committee at 6:45 pm

Middletown: Planning Board at 3 pm

Newport: School Committee – Wellness Subcommittee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Town Council at 7 pm

Tiverton: Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Town Council at 7 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM

THE LATEST

Seasonal production to return December 9th, running through Christmas Eve

Tony Award-winning play returns to Providence running through December 17

Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, Jaylen Brown had 21 and the injury-depleted NBA-best Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-103 on Sunday night.

Luis Kortright had 15 points in Rhode Island’s 76-72 victory against Yale on Sunday night.

Xavier McKinney set up Randy Bullock’s go-ahead 42-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter with New York’s third interception of New England’s woeful pair of quarterbacks, and the Giants won consecutive games for the first time this season, beating the Patriots 10-7 on Sunday.

Mikaela Shiffrin has extended her record of World Cup wins to 90.

David Benavidez retained the interim world super middleweight belt by stopping Providence, Rhode Island native Demetrius Andrade after the sixth round Saturday night.

Kino Lilly Jr. scored 27 points as Brown beat UMKC 93-83 in overtime on Saturday at Baha Mar Hoops.

Jimmy Vesey’s goal put the Rangers ahead late in the second period, Chris Kreider scored twice and Jonathan Quick made 27 saves as New York beat the Boston Bruins 7-4 on Saturday in a matchup of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Here are the weekly road construction reports from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

Next week at this project, we’ll have temporary lane shifts along JT Connell Highway

Spectators viewed the dazzling display of nautical holiday spirit from many points on the Newport waterfront as the decorated vessels circumnavigated Newport Harbor.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

RECENT LOCAL OBITUARIES

ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP

FURTHER READING

EastBayRI: Kilpatrick leaving Portsmouth finance post, department earns kudos

EastBayRI: Portsmouth loses to Middletown in Thanksgiving game, 20-6 (photos)

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to What'sUpNewp's free daily newsletter, we'll keep you in the know of what's happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond!