Today is Monday, November 27, 2023.
Finally after a three-year hiatus due to COVID and weather cancellations the Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade set sail on Friday. Spectators viewed the dazzling display of nautical holiday spirit from many points on the Newport waterfront as the decorated vessels circumnavigated Newport Harbor. With over 30 vessels in the parade, all competing for a first-place win – Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade winners announced
This holiday season, the Gamm Theatre presents It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play for the fifth time. “It’s our fourth time live,” said the Gamm’s Artistic Director, Tony Estrella. “One year – our canceled season – we did the show on NPR.” WUN’s Frank O’Donnell with more – What’s Up Interview: Gamm Theatre Artistic Director Tony Estrella on ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
Indecent, a Tony Award-winning play by Paula Vogel, is returning to the Wilbury Theatre in Providence beginning Wednesday, November 30th. WUN’s Ken Abrams with more – What’s Up Interview: Susie Schutt, director of ‘Indecent,’ opening at the Wilbury Theatre November 30
The holiday shopping season is upon us. Before heading out to the big box stores or ordering online, check out the dozens of local options for finding great gifts for family and friends. Each week between now and Christmas, we’ll select ten of our favorites in different categories from Aquidneck Island and beyond. Last week, we presented some of the best book, art, and gift shops in the area – Shop Local: Ten book, art, and gift shops in Newport and beyond
WHAT’S UP TODAY
WEATHER
- Coastal Flood Statement in effect from Nov. 27, 5:00 AM until Nov. 27, 9:00 AM
- Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
- 7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
MARINE FORECAST
- Gale Warning until Nov. 27, 7:00 AM
- Today: WSW wind 10 to 14 kt becoming WNW in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: WNW wind around 10 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 53°F.
SUN, MOON, & TIDE
- Sunrise: 6:47 am | Sunset: 4:17 pm | 9 hours and 30 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 7:19 am & 7:42 pm | Low tide at 12:05 am & 1:29 pm.
- Moon: Full Moon. 14.3 days, 100% lighting.
THINGS TO DO
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 4 pm: Tinker Club at Newport Public Library
- 6 pm: 3D Printing Workshop for Adults at Newport Public Library
- 6 pm: Sip N’ Shop at Utility
- 7 pm: Adult Beginner Barre and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- Organizing an event? Submit events to What’sUpNewp!
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm
- Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- Little Compton: Recreation Committee at 6:45 pm
- Middletown: Planning Board at 3 pm
- Newport: School Committee – Wellness Subcommittee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Town Council at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
What’s Up Interview: Gamm Theatre Artistic Director Tony Estrella on ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
Seasonal production to return December 9th, running through Christmas Eve
What’s Up Interview: Susie Schutt, director of ‘Indecent,’ opening at the Wilbury Theatre November 30
Tony Award-winning play returns to Providence running through December 17
Jayson Tatum scores 34, Jaylen Brown 21 in Celtics’ 113-103 win over Hawks
Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, Jaylen Brown had 21 and the injury-depleted NBA-best Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-103 on Sunday night.
Kortright helps Rhode Island earn 76-72 victory over Yale
Luis Kortright had 15 points in Rhode Island’s 76-72 victory against Yale on Sunday night.
Giants edge Patriots and their woeful quarterbacks 10-7, aided by late missed field goal
Xavier McKinney set up Randy Bullock’s go-ahead 42-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter with New York’s third interception of New England’s woeful pair of quarterbacks, and the Giants won consecutive games for the first time this season, beating the Patriots 10-7 on Sunday.
Mikaela Shiffrin wins World Cup slalom in Killington for record-extending 90th career victory
Mikaela Shiffrin has extended her record of World Cup wins to 90.
Benavidez stops Andrade after six rounds, calls for fight with super middleweight champ Canelo
David Benavidez retained the interim world super middleweight belt by stopping Providence, Rhode Island native Demetrius Andrade after the sixth round Saturday night.
Brown secures 93-83 OT win over UMKC at Baha Mar Hoops
Kino Lilly Jr. scored 27 points as Brown beat UMKC 93-83 in overtime on Saturday at Baha Mar Hoops.
Vesey puts New York ahead, Krieder scores 2, Rangers beat Bruins 7-4 in matchup of East’s top teams
Jimmy Vesey’s goal put the Rangers ahead late in the second period, Chris Kreider scored twice and Jonathan Quick made 27 saves as New York beat the Boston Bruins 7-4 on Saturday in a matchup of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
Rhode Island Road Report: Nov. 25 – Dec. 2
Here are the weekly road construction reports from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).
RIDOT provides an update on the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project
Next week at this project, we’ll have temporary lane shifts along JT Connell Highway
Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade winners announced
Spectators viewed the dazzling display of nautical holiday spirit from many points on the Newport waterfront as the decorated vessels circumnavigated Newport Harbor.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
RECENT LOCAL OBITUARIES
