KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Luis Kortright had 15 points in Rhode Island’s 76-72 victory against Yale on Sunday night.

Kortright also contributed five rebounds for the Rams (5-2). Zek Montgomery scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Tyson Brown finished 5 of 5 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

Danny Wolf led the way for the Bulldogs (4-3) with 19 points, four assists and four blocks. Bez Mbeng added 18 points and three steals for Yale. John Poulakidas also recorded 16 points.

