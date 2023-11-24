The holiday shopping season is upon us. Before heading out to the big box stores or ordering online, check out the dozens of local options for finding great gifts for family and friends. Each week between now and Christmas, we’ll select ten of our favorites in different categories from Aquidneck Island and beyond. This week, we present some of the best book, art, and gift shops in the area.

Primavera – 4 Bowen’s Wharf, Newport. Primavera Newport offers a wide range of carefully curated items with an emphasis on quality craftsmanship featuring work from local artists and seasonal specialties. Details here.

Eileen on Thames – 452 Thames Street, Newport. Eileen on Thames is a gift and stationery store dedicated to the Eileen Graphics brand based in Newport. Find greeting cards, ornaments, and more in the three-time winner of “Best Gift Shop in Newport County” by Rhode Island Monthly. Details here.

Commonwealth Books – 29 Touro Street, Newport. Find a unique, rare book in categories including history, literature, poetry, military, art, decorative arts, or search bins of vintage maps and prints. Details here.

Gineva – 8 Bowen’s Wharf Newport. Find jewelry, handbags, and more at Gineva, including their original and distinguished line of authentic, high-quality, locally handcrafted Murano Glass jewelry designs. Details here.

Sheldon Fine Art – 59 America’s Cup Ave., Newport. Find high-end and decorative artwork for your home or office at one of Newport’s favorite galleries for over 30 years. Details here.

Charter Books – 8 Broadway, Newport. Not only Newport’s newest bookstore, Charter Books has gifts, vinyl music, and more this holiday season. Details here.

Kristen Coates Art and Home – 152 Bellevue Ave., Newport. Check out the high-end gallery curated by nationally recognized artist Kristen Coates. Details here.

Blink Gallery – 89 Thames Street, Newport. The popular gallery features fine art and breathtaking photographs from Newport photographer Alexander Nesbitt. Details here.

Island Books – 575 E Main Rd. Middletown. Find bestsellers, children’s books, and stories about Newport and beyond at Island Books, celebrating its 30th anniversary in business this year. Details here.

Duris Studios – 480 Thames Street, Newport. Stop by Duris Studio, known for creating fine personalized jewelry from start to finish. Details here.

