Here are the weekly road construction reports from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

All schedules are weather dependent.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

November 26 – December 2, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Upcoming improvements in the roadway between the old toll plaza and the bridge which are set to begin October 16, 2023, and continue through April 2024, will impact travel times for those crossing the Newport Pell Bridge.

To read the Travel Advisory concerning the improvements, CLICK HERE.

To read the latest Project Update and Frequently Asked Questions, CLICK HERE.



Westbound Right Lane Closure– 11/27,11/28,11/30, and 12/1- 7 am to 3 pm

Eastbound Right Lane Closure– 11/29- 9 am to 3 pm

Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.

Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.

Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.

Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge.

Rhode Island Department of Transporation

November 25 – December 1, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), use caution when traveling through the area, motorists traveling North on I-95 should stay in the LEFT lanes, those traveling to Rt. 146 North should stay in the CENTER lane to access new bridge ramp, only state offices exit traffic should be in the RIGHT lane.

Providence: I-95 North, at Exits 37 B, C and D, exits closed for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights from 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Providence: On the ramp from Atwells Ave. to I-95 North, on-ramp closed for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights from 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Providence: I-95, from Exit 37A to Exit 39A, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Providence: West Exchange St., from Fox Pl. to Sabin St., lane shift for bridge work, Tues., 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: Valley St., from Taunton Ave. to Warren Ave., is closed permanently. Use the Connector Rd. and Waterfront Dr. to detour.

Learn more about the project

New Traffic Pattern

Cumberland: I-295, over Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), at the Mendon Rd. Bridge, travel lanes reduced from three to two for bridge work through late 2024.

Overnight

Pawtucket: I-95 North, at the Frontage Rd. off-ramp, right lane closed and ramp narrowing for electrical work, Tues. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from Main St. on-ramp to Exit 41, right lane closed for electrical work, Wed. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Providence: I-95, from Exits 33 to 35, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Providence: I-95 South, from beneath the Eddy St. bridge extending one-half mile south of Eddy St., right lane closed for retaining wall inspection, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Warwick: I-95 South, from Rte. 117 to Rte. 3 median, left lane closed for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Warwick-Johnston: I-295 North, from Exit 28A on I-95 to Exit 9, alternating lane closures for overhead sign inspections, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Weekday

Pawtucket: I-95 North, at the Frontage Rd. off-ramp, right lane closed and ramp narrowing for electrical work, Mon. and Tues., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Warwick/West Warwick: I-295 at Providence St. bridge, alternating lane closures for material delivery, Tues. – Thurs., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, travel lanes have shifted to the right and have reduced from three to two.

Lincoln: I-295, from Exit 15 (Rte. 7) to Exit 20 (Rte. 122), alternating lane closures for bridge construction, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-7 a.m.

Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Rte. 99 to Rte. 116, road closed for bridge work, Tues. night (Rte. 146 South), and Wed. night (Rte. 146 North), 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Lincoln: Rte. 146 Service Roads, from Route 99 to Route 116, and their corresponding exits on I-295 will be closed for bridge work, Mon. night (Rte. 146 Service Road South and Exit 18A off I-295 South) and Thurs. night (Rte. 146 Service Road North and Exit 18B off I-295 North), 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, near Sayles Hill Rd., alternating lane closures for road construction, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 146A to the Mass. line, alternating lane closures for road construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. East, from Rte. 146 to Rte. 99, partial road closure (Sayles Hill Rd. West) for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6 am.-2 p.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. West, from Rte. 146 to Iron Mine Hill Rd., alternating lane closures for road construction, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-2 p.m.

North Smithfield: Travel lanes have shifted at the Rte. 146/Rte. 146A (Exit 10) interchange, with the following changes:

Rte. 146 North: both travel lanes have shifted to the right

Rte. 146 North, at Exit 10 (Rte. 146A): ramp narrowing at the exit from two lanes to one

Rte. 146A South, at the off-ramp to Rte. 146 South: travel lanes have been narrowed

Learn more about the project

Route 37 Improvements (Cranston/Warwick)

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 31A (Rte. 37 West on-ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.



Cranston: I-295 South, in the vicinity of Exits 3A and B (Rte. 37), all lanes now shift to the right.

Cranston: I-295 North, from Exit 3A to approx. 600 ft. north of Rte. 37, all lanes are narrowed and shift to the left.

Cranston: I-295 South, in the vicinity of Exits 3A and B (Rte. 37), alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 5 a.m. Expect noise.

Cranston: I-295 North, from Exit 3A (Rte. 37 East) to Exit 6 (Plainfield Pke.), alternating lane closures for milling and paving, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

Cranston: Cranston St., below Rte. 37 (between Shareman Ave. and Overbrook Dr.), alternating one-way traffic with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zone for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cranston: Alternating lane closures at the following locations for drainage work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.: new Rte. 37 West on-ramp from Pontiac Ave.; and along Rte. 37 East and West, from the Pawtuxet River to Pontiac Ave.

Cranston: Pontiac Ave, from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East, alternating lane closures for curbing and drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick/Cranston: Alternating lane closures at the following locations (one at a time) for milling, Mon. night, 7 p.m.-6 a.m.: Jefferson Blvd. under Rte. 37; Rte. 37 West over Jefferson Boulevard; I-95 South at the off-ramp to Rte. 37 West (Exit 31B); and Rte. 37 West at the off-ramp to Pontiac Ave. (Exit 1E.) Please be mindful and drive carefully over milled surfaces.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed, and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Learn more about the project

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

Rte. 10 South, from just north of Tobey St. to Westminster St., alternating lane closures for paving, Sun. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. and Mon. night, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Rte. 10 South, from just north of Tobey St. to Westminster St., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Route 6

On the ramp from Rte. 6 East to Rte. 10 South over Amtrak, off-alignment bridge work, Mon.-Fri. nights, 10 p.m.- 6 a.m. Expect noise.

Rte. 6 West, from the 6/10 split to Hartford Ave., alternating lane closures for paving, Sun. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. and Mon. night, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Rte. 6 West, from the 6/10 split to Hartford Ave., alternating lane closures construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours, Mon.-Fri.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Ramp Closures

Lincoln: The on-ramps from Breakneck Hill Rd. to Rte. 146 remain closed for bridge work until further notice. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Patterns

North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, all lanes are shifting to the left through early fall.



Providence: All traffic on Rte. 146 South under the Hawkins St. Bridge is shifting to the right until the end of the year.

Overnight

Charlestown/Westerly: Rte. 1, from Robin Hollow Ln. to Tamanaco Dr., various lane and temporary ramp closures in a moving operation for striping, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-6 a.m.

Providence: Rte. 10, below Frankfort St., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Providence: Rte. 6 East, from Atwells Ave. to Dean St. overpass, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs. night, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Providence: Rte. 146 South, from the Branch Ave. on-ramp to just beyond the Hawkins Street Bridge overpass, right lane closed with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zone for bridge work, Sun. night, midnight-5 a.m.

Weekday

Charlestown/Westerly: Rte. 1, from Robin Hollow Ln. to Tamanaco Dr., various lane closures in a moving operation for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, under School St., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon. – Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

East Providence: Massasoit Ave., from Wilmarth Ave. to Dexter St., road closed for bridge demolition, Sun. night, midnight-5 a.m., and Mon.-Thurs. nights, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.)

Overnight

Pawtucket/Providence: Rte. 44 (Smith St.) from Commerce St. to Orms St., and Rte. 15 (Mineral Spring Ave.), from Smith St. to Smithfield Ave., alternating lane closures and one-way traffic, driveways/walkways blocked and street parking restricted for traffic signal work, Mon. – Thurs. nights, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Weekday

North Providence: Rte. 15 (Mineral Spring Ave.), from Smith St. to Douglas Ave., alternating lane closures and one-way traffic, driveways/walkways blocked and street parking restricted for traffic signal work, Mon., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

North Providence: On Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave., before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Avenue bridges, shoulder closures for bridge work, Mon.- Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Providence: Rte. 1, from Roger Williams Ave. to Linden Ave., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon. and Tues., 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Providence: Point St., from Eddy St. to Bridge St., lane shift and narrowed lanes for a bridge inspection, Tues. and Wed., 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Providence: South Main St. North, from Tockwotton St. to Portugal Pkwy., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Providence: Eddy St., from Pavilion Ave. to Aldrich St., lane shift and narrowed lanes for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Providence: Eddy St., from under the Eddy St. Bridge to Allens Ave., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon. and Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence: On the ramp from Portugal Pkwy., South Main St. and South Water. St. to I-195 East near India Point Park, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues. and Wed., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Providence: Effective Thurs. Nov. 30, Broad St., from Corinth St. to Aldrich St., lane shifts and narrowed lanes for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5 p.m. through Dec. 6

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks will remain open during demolition and construction of the bike path bridges, providing a continuous off-road path around the construction area.

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: Admiral Kalbfus Rd., has moved to its final traffic configuration, with two lanes in each direction with turn lanes. Please watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting from the closed “road to nowhere” for drainage and wetland restoration work.

Newport: Rte. 138, from the Pell Bridge to the JT Connell Highway Connector, various lane closures for sign work, Sun. night (Dec. 3) and Mon. night (Dec. 4), 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Newport: JT Connell Hwy., from the JT Connell Highway Connector to Van Zandt Avenue, temporary lane shifts for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Learn more about the project

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main Rd. to Green End Ave., alternating one-way traffic for construction, Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

New Traffic Patterns

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) to Albion Rd., right lane closed/shifted with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, through May 2024.

Smithfield: Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), at the Putnam Pike Bridge over I-295, all lanes shifted to the left through mid-November.

Temporary Road Closure

Burrillville: Rte. 7 North and South, between Victory Hwy. and Rte. 102, road closed for bridge work at the Nasonville Concrete Arch Bridge, until December. Follow signed detour.

Weekday

Johnston: Rte. 5 (Greenville Ave.), at Sanderson St., alternating lane closures for curb installation, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

South County

Weekday

Exeter: Bridge Ridge Rd., from Mill Pond Rd. to Slocum Rd., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Kingstown/Narragansett: Rte. 1A, from Beach St. in North Kingstown to Sprague Bridge in Narragansett, shoulder closures for tree and brush cutting, Mon. – Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

South Kingstown: Rte. 138, under Kingston Station Railroad bridge, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

West Greenwich: Rte. 3, at the Nooseneck Hill Bridge over I-95, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

West Bay

Airport Connector

Warwick: I-95, from the Airport Connector on-ramp to the Airport Connector off-ramp, right shoulder closures for signage work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to the Airport entrance, various partial lane closures for paving, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to the Airport entrance, various partial lane closures for concrete and sidewalk work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 pm.

Warwick: Airport Connector, at the on- and off-ramps to and from I-95, right shoulder closures for signage work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Weekday

Warwick: Rte. 117, from I-95 to Rte. 2, alternating lane closures for RI Energy gas main installation, weekdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., through Fri., Dec. 15.

West Warwick: Rte. 3, from New London Tpke. to Rte. 2 (Quaker Lane), alternating lane closures for utility work, weekdays through the end of November.

