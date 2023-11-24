Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, November 22 through 7 am on Friday, November 24.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 9 pm on Wednesday, November 22, Officer Ducker took into custody John Welsh, age 28, whose address was withheld, on the following charges – Violation of No Contact Order (Third or Subsequent Offense).

At 2:06 am on Thursday, November 23, Officer Rayner took into custody Rachael Colucci, age 38, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Refusal To Submit To Chemical Test, DUI of Liquor – Blood Alco Consent Unkn – 1st Off.

At 11:45 am on Thursday, November 23, Officer Sullivan took into custody Zachary McCray, age 24, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Possession of Marijuana 1 oz or Greater 1st – Offense, Possess Child Pornography, Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons Prohibited, License or Permit Required For Carrying Pistol, Possession of Firearm While Delivering Ctrl Sub, and Large Capacity Feeding Devices Prohibited.

At 1:55 am on Friday, November 24, Officer Ducker took into custody Joel Ortiz, age 18, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Obstructing Officer in Execution of Duty and Disorderly Threats.

DISPATCH LOG

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to What'sUpNewp's free daily newsletter, we'll keep you in the know of what's happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond!