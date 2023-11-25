The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) provided the following weekly update on the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project;

Next week at this project, we’ll have temporary lane shifts along JT Connell Highway, from the JT Connell Highway Connector to Van Zandt Avenue, Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will allow us to install curb and sidewalks along its southern section, and to install the new streetlights and corresponding underground utilities, and to replace the existing Van Zandt Avenue/JT Connell Highway/Farewell Street traffic signal. On Sunday and Monday nights, December 3 and 4, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. we’re planning to install new overhead signs. This will require various lane closures on Route 138 East and West, from the Pell Bridge to the JT Connell Highway Connector.