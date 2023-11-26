NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr. scored 27 points as Brown beat UMKC 93-83 in overtime on Saturday at Baha Mar Hoops.

Lilly was 8-of-12 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 11 from the foul line for the Bears (2-5). AJ Lesburt Jr. scored 20 points while shooting 6 for 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds. Nana Owusu-Anane shot 7 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points.

The Kangaroos (2-4) were led by Anderson Kopp, who recorded 19 points. UMKC also got 15 points from Khristion Courseault. In addition, Jamar Brown had 13 points and two steals.

Brown hit a 35-foot 3-pointer with 7.9 seconds left in regulation to make it 71-all and force overtime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to What'sUpNewp's free daily newsletter, we'll keep you in the know of what's happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond!