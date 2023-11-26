Marie Elaine (Costa) Letiecq of Middletown, Rhode Island and Tarpon Springs, Florida passed away peacefully in her 79th year on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 surrounded by her loved ones at the Village House Nursing Home, Newport, RI. She was the wife of Gary Norman Letiecq. They partnered in 1993 and shared 30 wonderful years together. Marie was born on March 16, 1944 in Hartford, Connecticut. She was the daughter of the late George Matthew Costa and Mary Pine Costa of Newport, RI. She leaves behind her three children, Harry Gould (Wende Blake), Christine Chavous, and Laina-Marie Pedro, her three stepchildren, Nicole Letiecq, Bethany Letiecq (Peter Noonan) and Brian Letiecq (Karin Portlock), twelve grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

Marie was predeceased by her siblings Mary Landon (Albert) of Westerly, RI, Phyllis Wetherell of Hartford, CT, Crawford Wetherell (Mary) of Westport, Massachusetts, Paula Messina (Thomas) of Tarpon Springs, FL, Patricia LaRock (Robert) of Westerly, RI, and George Costa, Jr. of Las Vegas, Nevada. She is survived by her loving sister Maureen Palumbo (Robert) of West Warwick, RI and adoring brother Michael Costa of Portsmouth, RI.

From a young age, Marie was industrious and entrepreneurial. She operated “The Coffee Pot” on Thames Street in Newport and then pursued her long career as a hair stylist. She earned her cosmetology license in Providence, RI and also attended the Vidal Sassoon academy in London. She worked as a hair stylist at a number of locations in and around Newport, including operating her own salon called RonMarie’s. She ended her career at Judy’s Hair Salon in Middletown, RI after 30 years of service.

After retirement, Marie continued to pursue her love of art. She enjoyed painting, drawing, gardening, sewing, knitting, and crocheting. Marie always felt most at home when she was near the ocean. She loved the sun on her face and listening to the sound of the ocean. She enjoyed cooking and, according to all who knew her, made the best stuffed quahogs.

She had a zest for life and enjoyed traveling to various places around the world, including Italy, the Azores, Mexico, Brazil, Bahamas, Puerto Rico and Costa Rica. She also enjoyed being a “motorcycle mama” on the back of her husband’s Gold Wing. Together, they rode to Florida from RI, to Canada visiting Quebec, Alberta and Vancouver Island, and from Washington State to Idaho, Montana and South Dakota. She enjoyed motorcycle day trips with her brothers and sister to Key West from her home in Tarpon Springs, FL.

She enjoyed golf, playing alongside her husband as a member of Wanumetonomy County Club in Middletown, RI. She played in the couples league and with the girls in the Tuesday morning women’s league. She made many long putts in her golf career.

Marie was selflessly dedicated to her family and to be loved by her was to be truly blessed. She will be deeply missed by all those she has left behind.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 30 with visiting hours from 10:00-11:00am and a memorial service following at 11:00am in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the Village House Nursing Home Activities Fund in Newport, RI.

