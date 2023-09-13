Hello! Today is Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

🦈 Deb and Steve Dauphinais, of Glastonbury, Connecticut, were diving on the sand flats off Jamestown when Deb Dauphinais spotted a 16-inch juvenile shark with its head stuck inside a work glove at the bottom of about 35 feet of water. Read More

⚾ Gleyber Torres had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and started a game-ending double play with the bases loaded, helping the New York Yankees hold on to beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Tuesday in a day-night doubleheader opener. Read More

👉 Newport City Council is back at it tonight with a Regular Council Meeting. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda.

🎶 A.J. Croce will perform ‘“Croce Plays Croce” to a sold-out crowd at The JPT this evening at 7:30 pm.

🌺 Check out the fundraiser that Dylan Currier is hosting Caleb and Broad this Thursday from 6-9 pm. \ With the help of Patrick Murphy, as well as John Harrington and Rich Willis of Caleb and Broad, the entire Newport/Rhode Island community is pitching in to make this happen.

“We are bringing artists and businesses together to collaborate donations in an art auction and raffle,” Dylan tells What’sUpNewp. “We are gathering an epic spread of prizes for the raffle and will have some incredible art and a couple other unique opportunities for a silent auction”. “We hope to raise as much money as possible for the people of Maui who are suffering greatly from this unparalleled tragedy,” Dylan says.

🍂 The Preservation Society of Newport County on Tuesday announced details for a Mid-Autumn Festival.

“The Mid-Autumn Festival, Zhongqiu Jie (中 秋 节), also known as the Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival, is a 3,000-year-old tradition from China that celebrates togetherness. We invite you to a family-friendly celebration of this festival on the grounds of Marble House and in the Chinese Tea House on September 29th from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Activities will include watching a traditional Chinese tea ceremony, eating Mooncakes and participating in various craft stations that will offer lantern decorating, paper folding, book readings and more. Come join us for a fun evening as we celebrate one of the most traditional holidays in China. Link for more information -> newportmansions.org/events/mid-autumn-festival”

What’s Up Today

Weather

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the morning. A chance of showers, mainly after 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog between 11 pm and midnight, then Patchy fog between 1 am and 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:23 am | Sunset: 6:58 pm | 12 hours and 35 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:34 am & 7:52 pm | Low tide at 1:07 am & 12:57 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.6 days, 4% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Jamestown: Bike Path Committee at 9 am, Housing Authority at 9 am, Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm

Little Compton: Housing Trust at 6 pm, School Committee at 6:30 pm

Middletown: Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, School Building Committee at 5 pm, Planning Board at 6 pm

Newport: City Council at 5 pm, City Council at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Melville Park Committee at 6 pm, Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Solid Waste/Recycling Committee at 7 pm

Tiverton: Cemetery Commission at 7 pm, Zoning Revision Committee at 7 pm

See a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Wednesday, Sept. 13: Amera

Thursday, Sept. 14: Silver Shadow & American Star

Saturday, Sept. 16: MS Vista

