BOSTON (AP) — Aaron Boone has his 500th win, the New York Yankees are back above .500 and for the first time in a month are no longer alone at the bottom of the AL East.

Gleyber Torres keyed the Yankees to their first doubleheader sweep at Fenway Park since 2006, leading New York over the Boston Red Sox 3-2 and 4-1 on Tuesday.

Boone improved his managing record to 500-353 in six seasons.

“I wish it would have come about a month ago,” Boone said. “I didn’t even know. … Cool number. Wish it would have been a few weeks ago.”

Torres had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and started a game-ending double play with the bases loaded in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. Then in the night game, Torres scored the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded grounder in the sixth and added an RBI single in the ninth.

New York entered 1-8 against the Red Sox this year and had not swept a doubleheader at Fenway since Aug. 18, 2006. The Yankees, who had been fifth in the AL East every day since Aug. 9, matched Boston at 73-72.

Carlos Rodón (3-5) struck out nine over five innings in the night game, allowing one run and four hits. Zach McAllister, a 35-year-old right-hander, gave up one hit in a scoreless sixth in his first major league appearance since 2018 with Detroit. Matt Bowman, a 32-year-old righty, pitched a one-hit eighth in his first big league outing since 2019 with Cincinnati.

McAllister said having his big league return come with the team that drafted him in 2006 was special.

“It was one that’s kind of come full circle for me again,” he said.

Nick Ramirez finished with a perfect ninth for his first major league save.

Boston has lost six of its last seven as wild card hopes fade. The Red Sox dropped seven games back or Seattle and Toronto, who are tied for the final AL berth.

“We know where we’re at. We’ve put ourselves in this situation. So just keep playing good baseball, that’s the key,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “It’s not going to change because of where we are.”

Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford allowed one run and two hits with seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

Ceddanne Rafaela led off the first with a drive over the Green Monster for his first big league homer.

Estevan Florial tied the score with an RBI single in the fifth and Jake Bauer hit into a run-scoring forceout in the sixth after Josh Winckowski (3-2) loaded the bases on two walks and a single.

New York boosted its lead in a two-run ninth that included a video review that awarded a bases-loaded catcher’s inference call on Connor Wong.

A day after the series opener was rained out, the Yankees took the field for the doubleheader wearing caps to honor first responders of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The opening game had an announced paid attendance of only 30,029. It was the lowest at Fenway Park for a Red Sox-Yankees game since May 27, 1999, not including pandemic-restricted crowds in 2020 and 2021. Game 2 was only slightly better at 30,392.

Jhony Brito (7-7) pitched three-hit ball over 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Clay Holmes walked the bases loaded with one out in the ninth before Alex Verdugo grounded a first-pitch sinker to Torres at second. He threw to shortstop Anthony Volpe for a forceout at second, and LeMahieu stretched to get the throw to first, giving Holmes his 19th save in 22 chances.

Yankees starter Randy Vásquez gave up two runs off three hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Boston starter Nick Pivetta (9-9) struck out 10, but allowed three runs off four hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Rafael Devers homered on a first-pitch cutter in the fourth, a drive into the Yankees bullpen in right-center for his 30th home run this season and the 25th of his career against the Yankees.

DJ LeMahieu’s RBI double in the sixth started New York’s comeback from a 2-0 deficit.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: RHP Jonathan Loáisiga was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Sunday with right elbow swelling. It comes just over a month after he was activated following arthroscopic surgery to remove a bone spur from his pitching elbow, which had sidelined him since April 5. He’s made 17 appearances this season, with a 3.06 ERA over 17 2/3 innings. New York selected the contract of McAllister to replace him. … INF Anthony Rizzo (post-concussion syndrome) was transferred to the 60-day IL. … RHP Luke Weaver was claimed off waivers from Seattle.

Red Sox: RHP Kenley Jansen exited in the eighth inning of the second game with fatigue and illness symptoms. … Reinstated INF/OF Pablo Reyes from the 10-day IL (elbow inflammation). To make room on the active roster, INF Enmanuel Valdez was optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

QUIET BATS

Boston was 0 for 19 with 10 strikeouts with runners in scoring position over both games.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Clarke Schmidt (9-8, 4.54 ERA), originally slated to start Monday’s opener, will make his 29th start on Wednesday. He’s allowed three or fewer runs in 18 of his last 19 starts.

Red Sox: RHP Tanner Houck (4-9, 5.28) has a 2.39 ERA in six starts and five relief appearances against the Yankees.

