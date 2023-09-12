Newport Police Department

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, September 11 through 7 am on Tuesday, September 12.

ARREST LOG

On Monday, September 11 at 2 am, Officer Fanella took into custody Berritta Ledo, age 45, of Springfield, Massachusetts for Arrested On Warrant.

On Monday, September 11 at 11:24 am, CPO Scott took into custody Paul Zazzaro, age 52, of Newport, Rhode Island, for Habitual Offender Larceny/Shoplifting/Rec.&/Or Poss. Stolen Goods and Shoplifting – MISD.

On Monday, September 11 at 12 pm, Officer Michaud arrested Carissa Giroux, age 30, whose address was withheld, for violation – No Contact Order.

On Monday, September 11 at 1:22 pm, CPO Scott took into custody Paul Zazzaro, age 52, of Newport, Rhode Island, for Habitual Offender Larceny/Shoplifting/Rec.&/Or Poss. Stolen Goods and Larceny <1,500.

On Monday, September 11 at 1:34 pm, CPO Scott took into custody Paul Zazzaro, age 52, of Newport, Rhode Island, for Habitual Offender Larceny/Shoplifting/Rec.&/Or Poss. Stolen Goods and Larceny <1,500.

On Monday, September 11 at 1:39 pm, CPO Scott arrested Paul Zazzaro, age 52, of Newport, Rhode Island, for Receiving Stolen Goods – Misdemeanor.

On Monday, September 11 at 1:45 pm, Detective Walsh arrested Robert Ward, age 63, of Newport, Rhode Island, for Vandalism/Malicious Injury to Property and Disorderly Conduct.

On Monday, September 11 at 3:39 pm, Officer Vachon arrested Kyle Bento, of Cranston, Rhode Island, for Warrant Superior Court Bench, Warrant Superior Court Bench, Willful Trespass, Warrant A & A Other PD, and Warrant Superior Court Bench.

DISPATCH LOG

Press-Log-9-11-to-9-12Download

