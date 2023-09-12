Richard C. Medeiros

Richard C. Medeiros, 55, of Tiverton, RI, died on Friday, September 8, 2023, at St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River, MA. He passed peacefully and in the company of loved ones.

Born on March 31, 1968, in Providence, RI. He was the son of Richard Medeiros and Marilyn (Gibney) Medeiros.

As a lifelong Portsmouth area resident, he was known for being a loving father, a great friend, and always ready to greet you with a smile.

Rick is survived by his daughter Samantha Nelson-Medeiros, his grandson Lucas Desmarais and his father Richard (Rabs) Medeiros.

Funeral services and burial will be private.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 16 from 2 pm to 10 pm at Schooners Bar & Beer Garden on Park Ave, Island Park in Portsmouth, RI.

