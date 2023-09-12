Meet your new best friend, Mali – this week’s adoptable dog of the week.

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Mali is a 5-year-old male mixed breed.

“Meet Mali, a lovable canine bundle of joy! Mali’s exuberance is infectious, and his boundless affection knows no bounds,” Potter League for Animals shares about Mali.

“While he may be a bit of a free spirit, Mali is currently working on his basic obedience skills to become an even better companion. With his irresistible charm and a heart full of love, Mali is sure to bring endless smiles to your face,” says Potter League for Animals!

If you are interested in adopting Mali, fill out an adoption application here and visit the Potter League for Animals Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet him!