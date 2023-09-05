This story first appeared in What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to it in their inbox every day by signing up for it here.
Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, September 5.
🗳️ Rhode Island voters are casting their ballots Tuesday in a primary contest to winnow down a field of candidates vying for the U.S. House seat vacated by former Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, including a handful who could make history by being the first person of color to go on to be elected to Congress from Rhode Island. Read More – Rhode Island voters to decide Democratic and Republican primary races for congressional seat👉 Voters who are voting by mail ballot and have not yet returned their ballot should plan to do so by dropping off their ballot at a secure elections drop box or polling place. Mail ballots must be received by 8 p.m. this evening. Voters can find their nearest secure elections drop box by using the Drop Box Locator tool on the RI Department of State website. 👉 Voters planning to vote at their polling place on September 5 can look up their polling place online by viewing their voter record on the RI Department of State website. All voters voting in person, whether early or on special primary day, must bring an acceptable photo ID. 📈 As of 4:30 pm on Friday, September 1, 11,360 Rhode Islanders have already voted in today’s Special Primaries, according to the Secretary of State’s Voter Turnout Tracker. That’s approximately a 3% voter turnout thus far, with 4,769 having voted by mail ballot and 6,591 by early in-person voting. In Newport County – 653 total votes have been cast in Newport, 643 in Portsmouth, 467 in Middletown, 437 in Jamestown, 313 in Tiverton, and 131 in Little Compton.📩 Let us know what you’re seeing or feeling out at the polls today; comment below, email ryan@whatsupnewp.com; or tag us on Instagram using #whatsupnewp.
What’s Up TodayWeather
Today: Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, it is mostly sunny, with a high near 83—light west wind.Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 69. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Today: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sunrise: 6:15 am | Sunset: 7:12 pm | 12 hours and 57 minutes of sun.High tide at 12:19 am & 12:50 pm | Low tide at 5:24 am & 6:54 pm.Moon: Waning Gibbous. 20.2 days, 70% lighting.
Things To Do
8 am to 9 am: Networking & Coffee at Innovate Newport9 am to 12 pm: Take and Make Crafts for Kids at the Newport Public Library3 pm to 4 pm: Chess Club at Newport Public Library3 pm to 5 pm: Back To School Bash at Elks Lodge6 pm to 7 pm: Neurographic Art for the Mind at Recharge Newport
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pmLanding: Jay Parker at 3 pm, John Erikson at 7 pmNarragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pmThe Fifth Element: Megan Chenot from 7 pm to 10 pm
Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Town Council at 6 pm, Fire Department at 7 pmLittle Compton: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Pension Committee at 9 am, Planning Board at 7 pm, Board of Canvassers at 8 pmMiddletown: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Library Board of Trustees at 6 pmNewport: Canvassing Authority at 7 amTiverton: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Town Council at 7 pm, School Committee at 7 pmSee a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
Tuesday, Sept. 5: Seaborn Quest IThursday, Sept. 7: Seaborn Quest II & American Star
