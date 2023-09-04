Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch log for 7 am Friday, September 1, through 7 am on Monday, September 4, 2023.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arrest Log

At 10:23 pm on Friday, September 1, Sergeant Head arrested Jorge Henriquez Galdamex, age 31, of Westerly, Rhode Island, for driving with expired license or w/o licenses – 4th+ offense.

At 1:31 am on Saturday, September 2, Sergeant Head arrested William Mueller, age 25, of Natick, Massachusetts, for DUI of Liquor – .15 or greater – 1st offense.

At 7:14 pm on Saturday, September 2, Officer Ballantine took into custody Lina Ferruolo, age 66, of Westerly, Rhode Island, for Shoplifting – MISD.

At 7:35 am on Saturday, September 2, Officer Maggiacomo arrested Edwardo Figueroa Cruz, age 43, of Newport, Rhode Island, for Bench Warrant Issued From 2nd District Court.

At 8:40 am on Saturday, September 2, Officer Lubin arrested Brandt Ambrosia, age 25, of Webster, Massachusetts, for Bench Warrant Issued From 2nd District Court.

At 9:38 am on Saturday, September 2, CPO Scott took into custody Michael Harvey, age 62, of Newport, Rhode Island, for Refusal to Submit To Chemical Test, DUI/Drugs/Alcohol/1st Offense – B.A.C. Unknown.

At 1:50 am on Sunday, September 3, Officer Cavallaro summoned/cited Michael Murphy, age 58, of Newport, Rhode Island, for alcohol, drink, possess, open container in public.

At 1:55 am on Sunday, September 3, Officer Cavallaro summoned/cited Robert James, age 57, of Newport, Rhode Island for alcohol, drink, possess, open container in public.

At 3:10 am on Sunday, September 3, Officer Rayner arrested Alecia Cahill, age 33, of Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts, for Obstructing Officer in Execution of Duty, Willfull Trespass.

At 7 pm on Sunday, September 3, Officer Fanella summmoned/cited Shane Peter, age 39, whose address is listed as homeless, for Alcohol, Drink, Possess, Open Container In Public.

At 10:40 pm on Sunday, September 3, Officer Maggiacomo arrested Alexander Hoglund, age 30, of Portland, Maine, for Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault or Battery.

At 2:30 am on Monday, September 4, Officer Cole arrested Sergio Martinez, age 29, of Worcester, Massachusetts, for license or permit required for carrying pistol.

Dispatch Log