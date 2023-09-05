Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes, enjoy!
Read More From What'sUpNewp
Casas homers and knocks in 4 as Red Sox beat Rays 7-3 to end 13-game skid at Tropicana Field
Boston’s slide at the dome began on April 23, 2022.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Just My Opinion: What’s missing? A robust discussion about campaign finance reform
What’s been missing from this election and nearly every other, has been a robust debate over the critical need for financial reform.