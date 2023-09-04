Good Morning! Today is Monday, September 4, 2023 – Labor Day. Here’s a look at what’s up out there; enjoy!
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
- Tonight: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light south wind.
- 7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Today: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog after 2am. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 6:14 am | Sunset: 7:14 pm | 12 hours and 59 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 11:55 am | Low tide at 4:44 am & 5:45 pm.
- Moon: Waning Gibbous. 19.1 days, 80% lighting.
Things To Do
- 11 am to 5 pm: Labor Day Weekend at Newport Vineyards
- 4 pm: Labor Day Clambake at Ragged Island Brewing Co.
Organizing an event? Submit events to What’sUpNewp!
Live Music & Entertainment
- Firehouse Theatre: NEE JAM from 7 pm. to10 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, live music at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Club Rejects from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County today.
- See a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
- Tuesday, Sept. 5: Seaborn Quest I
- Thursday, Sept. 7: Seaborn Quest II & American Star
On WhatsUpNewp.com
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp
Concert recap and photos: Good times roll at Rhythm and Roots Festival in Charlestown, RI
25th annual festival celebrates with sell out crowd Saturday, September 2
Sale dominates, Yoshida’s three run homer lifts Red Sox over Royals 7-3
Masataka Yoshida hit a three-run homer and Adam Duvall had a solo shot to back Chris Sale as the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 on Sunday.
David, Goba score in 2-1 win for Seahawks
College Soccer (men): Salve Regina 2, Johnson & Wales 1
RIDOH recommends reopening Goddard Park Beach and Peabody’s Beach
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Goddard Park Beach in Warwick and Peabody’s Beach in Middletown because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Popular on WhatsUpNewp
- Dr. Michael Fine: What’s Crazy about Primary Care in Rhode Island
- Concert recap and photos: Good times roll at Rhythm and Roots Festival in Charlestown, RI
- Escobar Farm Corn Maze opens for the season with a maze that celebrates Field of Dreams
- Obituary: Sherwood G. Moe
- What’s Up in Newport: Sunday, September 3
Further Reading
Face the Music: Fresh off Newport Folk Festival, Dan Blakeslee releases ‘Road Hymns’ (The Portland Press Herald)
Jimmy Buffett’s surprise set in Rhode Island was his final performance (WJAR)