The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Goddard Park Beach in Warwick and Peabody’s Beach in Middletown because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

RIDOH had recommended the closures on August 31.

RIDOH will monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at health.ri.gov.

2023 Beach Season Closures

BeachCity/TownClosed OnRe-OpenedNumber of Days Closed
Peabody’s BeachMiddletown8/31/20239/2/20232
Goddard State Park BeachWarwick8/31/20239/2/20232
Burlingame State Park CampgroundCharlestown8/16/20238/18/20232
Burlingame State Park Picnic AreaCharlestown8/16/20238/18/20232
Sandy Point BeachPortsmouth8/16/20238/22/20236
Third BeachMiddletown8/16/20238/17/20231
Kingston’s CampKingston8/10/20238/12/20232
Camp CanonicusExeter8/10/20238/17/20237
Camp WatchaugCharlestown8/10/20238/12/20232
Kent County YMCAWarwick8/10/20238/11/20231
Kingston’s CampKingston8/3/20238/7/20234
Camp HoffmanKingston8/3/20238/11/20238
Kingston’s CampKingston7/20/20237/28/20238
Ginny-B CampgroundFoster7/19/20237/23/20234
Oakland BeachWarwick7/18/20237/20/20232
City Park BeachWarwick7/18/20237/20/20232
Conimicut BeachWarwick7/18/20237/20/20232
Goddard State Park BeachWarwick7/18/20237/19/20231
Barrington Town BeachBarrington7/18/20237/19/20231
Warren Town BeachWarren7/18/20237/20/20232
Sandy Point BeachPortsmouth7/18/20237/20/20232
Peabody’s BeachMiddletown7/18/20237/20/20232
Third BeachMiddletown7/18/20237/20/20232
Lincoln Woods BeachLincoln7/18/20237/20/20232
Marion IronsGlocester7/18/20237/20/20232
Camp RugglesScituate7/18/20237/20/20232
Harmony Hill SchoolChepachet7/18/20237/25/20237
Burlingame State Park Picnic AreaCharlestown7/14/20237/25/202311
Kent County YMCAWarwick7/13/20237/23/202310
Briar Point BeachCoventry7/12/20237/21/20239
Hope Community Service Pond BeachScituate7/12/20237/26/202314
Georgiaville Pond BeachSmithfield7/12/2023Closed due to Cyanobacteria 
Conimicut BeachWarwick7/11/20237/13/20232
Scarborough North State BeachNarragansett7/6/20237/8/20232
Goddard State Park BeachEast Greenwich7/6/20237/8/20232
Oakland BeachWarwick7/6/20237/13/20237
Warren Town BeachWarren7/6/20237/8/20232
Camp WatchaugCharlestown7/6/20237/20/202314
Kingston’s CampSouth Kingstown7/6/20237/8/20232
Camp HoffmanSouth Kingstown7/6/20237/25/202319
Sandy Point BeachPortsmouth7/6/20237/8/20232
Third BeachMiddletown6/29/20236/30/20231
Peabody’s BeachMiddletown6/29/20237/1/20232
Sandy Point BeachPortsmouth6/29/20237/1/20232
City Park BeachWarwick6/29/20237/6/20237
Conimicut BeachWarwick6/29/20237/6/20237
Kent County YMCAWarwick6/29/20237/8/20239
Slack’s Pond BeachSmithfield6/28/20236/30/20232
Ginny-B CampgroundFoster6/28/20237/14/202315
Oakland BeachWarwick6/20/20236/22/20232
Conimicut BeachWarwick6/20/20236/27/20237
Gooseberry BeachNewport6/7/20236/9/20232
King ParkNewport6/7/20236/9/20232
Oakland BeachWarwick6/2/20236/8/20236
Bonnet Shores Beach ClubNarragansett6/1/20236/5/20234
