The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Goddard Park Beach in Warwick and Peabody’s Beach in Middletown because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.
RIDOH had recommended the closures on August 31.
RIDOH will monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at health.ri.gov.
2023 Beach Season Closures
|Beach
|City/Town
|Closed On
|Re-Opened
|Number of Days Closed
|Peabody’s Beach
|Middletown
|8/31/2023
|9/2/2023
|2
|Goddard State Park Beach
|Warwick
|8/31/2023
|9/2/2023
|2
|Burlingame State Park Campground
|Charlestown
|8/16/2023
|8/18/2023
|2
|Burlingame State Park Picnic Area
|Charlestown
|8/16/2023
|8/18/2023
|2
|Sandy Point Beach
|Portsmouth
|8/16/2023
|8/22/2023
|6
|Third Beach
|Middletown
|8/16/2023
|8/17/2023
|1
|Kingston’s Camp
|Kingston
|8/10/2023
|8/12/2023
|2
|Camp Canonicus
|Exeter
|8/10/2023
|8/17/2023
|7
|Camp Watchaug
|Charlestown
|8/10/2023
|8/12/2023
|2
|Kent County YMCA
|Warwick
|8/10/2023
|8/11/2023
|1
|Kingston’s Camp
|Kingston
|8/3/2023
|8/7/2023
|4
|Camp Hoffman
|Kingston
|8/3/2023
|8/11/2023
|8
|Kingston’s Camp
|Kingston
|7/20/2023
|7/28/2023
|8
|Ginny-B Campground
|Foster
|7/19/2023
|7/23/2023
|4
|Oakland Beach
|Warwick
|7/18/2023
|7/20/2023
|2
|City Park Beach
|Warwick
|7/18/2023
|7/20/2023
|2
|Conimicut Beach
|Warwick
|7/18/2023
|7/20/2023
|2
|Goddard State Park Beach
|Warwick
|7/18/2023
|7/19/2023
|1
|Barrington Town Beach
|Barrington
|7/18/2023
|7/19/2023
|1
|Warren Town Beach
|Warren
|7/18/2023
|7/20/2023
|2
|Sandy Point Beach
|Portsmouth
|7/18/2023
|7/20/2023
|2
|Peabody’s Beach
|Middletown
|7/18/2023
|7/20/2023
|2
|Third Beach
|Middletown
|7/18/2023
|7/20/2023
|2
|Lincoln Woods Beach
|Lincoln
|7/18/2023
|7/20/2023
|2
|Marion Irons
|Glocester
|7/18/2023
|7/20/2023
|2
|Camp Ruggles
|Scituate
|7/18/2023
|7/20/2023
|2
|Harmony Hill School
|Chepachet
|7/18/2023
|7/25/2023
|7
|Burlingame State Park Picnic Area
|Charlestown
|7/14/2023
|7/25/2023
|11
|Kent County YMCA
|Warwick
|7/13/2023
|7/23/2023
|10
|Briar Point Beach
|Coventry
|7/12/2023
|7/21/2023
|9
|Hope Community Service Pond Beach
|Scituate
|7/12/2023
|7/26/2023
|14
|Georgiaville Pond Beach
|Smithfield
|7/12/2023
|Closed due to Cyanobacteria
|Conimicut Beach
|Warwick
|7/11/2023
|7/13/2023
|2
|Scarborough North State Beach
|Narragansett
|7/6/2023
|7/8/2023
|2
|Goddard State Park Beach
|East Greenwich
|7/6/2023
|7/8/2023
|2
|Oakland Beach
|Warwick
|7/6/2023
|7/13/2023
|7
|Warren Town Beach
|Warren
|7/6/2023
|7/8/2023
|2
|Camp Watchaug
|Charlestown
|7/6/2023
|7/20/2023
|14
|Kingston’s Camp
|South Kingstown
|7/6/2023
|7/8/2023
|2
|Camp Hoffman
|South Kingstown
|7/6/2023
|7/25/2023
|19
|Sandy Point Beach
|Portsmouth
|7/6/2023
|7/8/2023
|2
|Third Beach
|Middletown
|6/29/2023
|6/30/2023
|1
|Peabody’s Beach
|Middletown
|6/29/2023
|7/1/2023
|2
|Sandy Point Beach
|Portsmouth
|6/29/2023
|7/1/2023
|2
|City Park Beach
|Warwick
|6/29/2023
|7/6/2023
|7
|Conimicut Beach
|Warwick
|6/29/2023
|7/6/2023
|7
|Kent County YMCA
|Warwick
|6/29/2023
|7/8/2023
|9
|Slack’s Pond Beach
|Smithfield
|6/28/2023
|6/30/2023
|2
|Ginny-B Campground
|Foster
|6/28/2023
|7/14/2023
|15
|Oakland Beach
|Warwick
|6/20/2023
|6/22/2023
|2
|Conimicut Beach
|Warwick
|6/20/2023
|6/27/2023
|7
|Gooseberry Beach
|Newport
|6/7/2023
|6/9/2023
|2
|King Park
|Newport
|6/7/2023
|6/9/2023
|2
|Oakland Beach
|Warwick
|6/2/2023
|6/8/2023
|6
|Bonnet Shores Beach Club
|Narragansett
|6/1/2023
|6/5/2023
|4
