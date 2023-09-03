The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Goddard Park Beach in Warwick and Peabody’s Beach in Middletown because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

RIDOH had recommended the closures on August 31.

RIDOH will monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at health.ri.gov.

2023 Beach Season Closures

Beach City/Town Closed On Re-Opened Number of Days Closed Peabody's Beach Middletown 8/31/2023 9/2/2023 2 Goddard State Park Beach Warwick 8/31/2023 9/2/2023 2 Burlingame State Park Campground Charlestown 8/16/2023 8/18/2023 2 Burlingame State Park Picnic Area Charlestown 8/16/2023 8/18/2023 2 Sandy Point Beach Portsmouth 8/16/2023 8/22/2023 6 Third Beach Middletown 8/16/2023 8/17/2023 1 Kingston's Camp Kingston 8/10/2023 8/12/2023 2 Camp Canonicus Exeter 8/10/2023 8/17/2023 7 Camp Watchaug Charlestown 8/10/2023 8/12/2023 2 Kent County YMCA Warwick 8/10/2023 8/11/2023 1 Kingston's Camp Kingston 8/3/2023 8/7/2023 4 Camp Hoffman Kingston 8/3/2023 8/11/2023 8 Kingston's Camp Kingston 7/20/2023 7/28/2023 8 Ginny-B Campground Foster 7/19/2023 7/23/2023 4 Oakland Beach Warwick 7/18/2023 7/20/2023 2 City Park Beach Warwick 7/18/2023 7/20/2023 2 Conimicut Beach Warwick 7/18/2023 7/20/2023 2 Goddard State Park Beach Warwick 7/18/2023 7/19/2023 1 Barrington Town Beach Barrington 7/18/2023 7/19/2023 1 Warren Town Beach Warren 7/18/2023 7/20/2023 2 Sandy Point Beach Portsmouth 7/18/2023 7/20/2023 2 Peabody's Beach Middletown 7/18/2023 7/20/2023 2 Third Beach Middletown 7/18/2023 7/20/2023 2 Lincoln Woods Beach Lincoln 7/18/2023 7/20/2023 2 Marion Irons Glocester 7/18/2023 7/20/2023 2 Camp Ruggles Scituate 7/18/2023 7/20/2023 2 Harmony Hill School Chepachet 7/18/2023 7/25/2023 7 Burlingame State Park Picnic Area Charlestown 7/14/2023 7/25/2023 11 Kent County YMCA Warwick 7/13/2023 7/23/2023 10 Briar Point Beach Coventry 7/12/2023 7/21/2023 9 Hope Community Service Pond Beach Scituate 7/12/2023 7/26/2023 14 Georgiaville Pond Beach Smithfield 7/12/2023 Closed due to Cyanobacteria Conimicut Beach Warwick 7/11/2023 7/13/2023 2 Scarborough North State Beach Narragansett 7/6/2023 7/8/2023 2 Goddard State Park Beach East Greenwich 7/6/2023 7/8/2023 2 Oakland Beach Warwick 7/6/2023 7/13/2023 7 Warren Town Beach Warren 7/6/2023 7/8/2023 2 Camp Watchaug Charlestown 7/6/2023 7/20/2023 14 Kingston's Camp South Kingstown 7/6/2023 7/8/2023 2 Camp Hoffman South Kingstown 7/6/2023 7/25/2023 19 Sandy Point Beach Portsmouth 7/6/2023 7/8/2023 2 Third Beach Middletown 6/29/2023 6/30/2023 1 Peabody's Beach Middletown 6/29/2023 7/1/2023 2 Sandy Point Beach Portsmouth 6/29/2023 7/1/2023 2 City Park Beach Warwick 6/29/2023 7/6/2023 7 Conimicut Beach Warwick 6/29/2023 7/6/2023 7 Kent County YMCA Warwick 6/29/2023 7/8/2023 9 Slack's Pond Beach Smithfield 6/28/2023 6/30/2023 2 Ginny-B Campground Foster 6/28/2023 7/14/2023 15 Oakland Beach Warwick 6/20/2023 6/22/2023 2 Conimicut Beach Warwick 6/20/2023 6/27/2023 7 Gooseberry Beach Newport 6/7/2023 6/9/2023 2 King Park Newport 6/7/2023 6/9/2023 2 Oakland Beach Warwick 6/2/2023 6/8/2023 6 Bonnet Shores Beach Club Narragansett 6/1/2023 6/5/2023 4